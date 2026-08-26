Top 22 Fantasy Football Rookie Wide Receiver Rankings: Chris Bell Pushes De'Zhaun Stribling Out Of The Top 5

Every fantasy football season, we have rookie wide receivers break out. Some we see coming, and others come out of nowhere. We are going to take a look at all the potential fantasy-relevant rookie wideouts this season. This is our rookie wide receiver re-draft rankings.

1. Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

Tate is the best wide receiver in this rookie class and should be locked in as the Titans' WR1.

2. Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints

Despite the injury, we still have Tyson as the WR2 in the class. We are hoping he is back by October and hits the ground running.

3. Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles

Lemon was a first-round pick who only needs to pass Dontayvion Wicks and Hollywood Brown to take the WR2 job in Philly.

4. KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns

Concepcion has a ton of talent and should immediately step in as the WR1 in Cleveland. However, he is a clear step down from the top receivers in the class.

5. Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins

Bell could have been a first-round pick if not for an ACL tear in December. He is already cleared and in a non-contact jersey. In Miami, he has a shot to win the WR1 job.

6. DeZhaun Stribling, San Francisco 49ers

Stribling has gotten rave reviews at training camp and has looked great in the preseason. If the injuries keep piling up in San Fran, he could have a major role. His role when everyone is healthy is a question mark, though.

7. Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins

Douglas has been the star of the Dolphins' training camp and made a highlight reel catch in his first preseason game. Like Bell, he also has a shot to emerge as the WR1 in Miami.

8. Ja'Kobi Lane, Baltimore Ravens

Lane has looked incredible for the Ravens. The only thing holding him back is his WR2 ceiling and an offense that has never produced an overly valuable WR2 under Lamar Jackson.

9. Cyrus Allen, Kansas City Chiefs

Allen has been Patrick Mahomes' favorite target in camp by all accounts coming out of Kansas City. That WR2 job is very winnable and could hold plenty of fantasy value.

10. Omar Cooper Jr, New York Jets

Despite us hating his landing spot and not being high on him as a prospect, Cooper was still a first-round pick.

11. Zacharia Branch, Atlanta Falcons

Branch could outright win the WR2 job in Atlanta. If he does, he becomes an interesting late-round flier.

12. Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers

Bernard is a talented rookie who has looked good this summer. The Steelers also have a long history of nailing their second-round receiver picks. Unfortunately, he will likely be held back by circumstance.

13. Bryce Lance, New Orleans Saints

With Tyson hurt, Lance could get his shot to make an impact early in the season. If he hasn't done anything by the time Tyson is back, he's probably a lost cause for 2026.

14. Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns

Boston is a player we didn't like as a prospect, and landing with the Browns certainly doesn't help anything ever.

15. Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders

Williams' fantasy value spiraled for this season when the Commanders signed Stefon Diggs.

16. Malachi Fields, New York Giants

Fields has a big body and could find some value in the red zone and on contested catches, but he isn't separating from NFL defensive backs.

17. Elijah Sarratt, Baltimore Ravens

We liked Sarratt as a prospect, but we generally look to avoid Ravens' wideouts beyond Zay Flowers, and he looks to have fallen behind fellow rookie Ja'Kobi Lane.

18. Skyler Bell, Buffalo Bills

DJ Moore is the Bills' only true outside receiver. Bell has a shot to earn a role in three-wide receiver sets.

19. Brenen Thompson, Los Angeles Chargers

He's fast an Mike McDaniel wouldn't shut up about him after he was drafted. That's all we got here.

20. Malik Benson, Las Vegas Raiders

Benson could potentially carve out a role in Las Vegas, being that they have one of the worst WR corps in the NFL. It still feels like a long shot, but it's possible.

21. Deion Burks, Indianapolis Colts

The Colts signing Keenan Allen drove down most hopes fantasy owners had for Burks, but injuries to Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, and Tyler Warren make him worth keeping on the radar.

22. CJ Daniels, Los Angeles Rams

Daniels is an NFL-ready prospect who could step into the WR3 role in Los Angeles. With Davante Adams' advanced age and Puka Nacua potentially facing a suspension, Daniels could get an opportunity this season.

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