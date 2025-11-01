Braelon Allen Surgery May Mean Shut Down After All
Braelon Allen was going to miss at least two to three months after his Week 4 MCL injury against the Miami Dolphins. If he did not opt for surgery, the "sprain" was likely a Grade 3 anyway and would have been about the same recovery time. The old adage sprains are tears rings true.
The scars are obvious and consistent with one who had surgery and yes things do heal faster than anyone expects these days. Technology truly is something else. Recovery is a different beast, however. As we have mentioned previously, every player bounces back not the same way.
A number of players have suffered setbacks this season trying to come back from injury. It leads to the following question.
Should Braelon Allen Be Shut Down?
It is a good question. The New York Jets backfield is in flux with all sorts of Breece Hall speculation. Allen was starting to look better aside from that goal line fumble against Buffalo. He averaged 5.6 yards per carry in Weeks 2-4 (only 12 carries and 14 touches). Allen's most optimistic timeline would expect him back sometime in December.
Meanwhile, a worse case scenario on the upper end of the recovery chart places him to maybe return for the season finale against Buffalo. Considering some leagues do not play Week 18 that would be less than ideal for most fantasy owners anyway.
With the New York Jets at 1-7, does the medical staff urge the decision makers to shut Allen down and let him get ready for the 2026 season? Again, there are multiple factors here. Some strange things have happened to the Jets offense.
Impacts From The Allen Injury
Almost four weeks removed from the Allen knee injury and there have been some noticeable, maybe coincidental things, that have occurred.
This is all being done despite having a snap count a whisker below 60%. People round up ladies and gentlemen. Anyway, some believe this is to keep Hall fresher for the second half against what would be considered an easier schedule.
Alas, there are those rumors again. If Breece Hall stays a Jet after Tuesday at 4 pm ET as a considerable majority expects, count on that snap count coming up over the latter portion of the season. It also means that there will be little or no urgency to rush Allen back.
Besides, there is Isaiah Davis. Davis ran seven times for 65 yards and caught five passes for 44 yards in the win against the Bengals. Is that sudden spike significant or a blip? No one truly knows. New York's next opponent is Cleveland on November 9th. They give up only 3.6 yards per game on the ground.
However, New England ran on the Browns to the tune of 177 yards. Also, Cleveland is on their bye week. So, their roster may look a little different between now and next Sunday.
Blunt Fantasy Football Outlook For Allen
The blunt outlook for Braelon Allen is for him to see little or no measurable fantasy football impact the rest of the 2025 season. Things can change but if Hall stays a Jet and Davis can occasionally produce some explosive runs (that 50 yard run for example), Allen can recover completely and truly take things day by day.