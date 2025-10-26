CBS Sideline Reporter Relays Breece Hall’s Threatening Quote Amid Jets Trade Rumors
Prior to Sunday, NFL fans could only guess at Breece Hall's true feelings about potentially getting dealt this season.
During the Jets' game against the Bengals in Week 8, Hall shared his honest and unfiltered thoughts on a looming trade via an NFL reporter, and it came across as a bit of a shocking statement.
With the Jets trailing 10-0 in the second quarter, CBS sideline reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala pulled Hall aside to ask him about the swirling trade rumors. She paraphrased some of Hall's in-game comments, relaying that Hall told her "my job is to show up on Sundays. I either show this team I deserve to be here or I audition for other teams."
Kinkhabwala then revealed Hall's blunt threat to New York's brass, which was presumably word-for-word: "He said, 'If y'all don't want me, that's your loss. I'll come back and kill you guys.'"
It was quite the strongly worded response from the 24-year-old back, who has been stymied by the Jets' mediocre offense this season. Hall entered Sunday's contest with 448 rushing yards but no touchdowns across seven games in 2025, and with the Jets still looking for their first win in late October, the franchise surely looks like sellers ahead of the Nov. 4 deadline.
Like Rico Dowdle told the Cowboys earlier this year, Hall is warning that if his team becomes his former team, he won’t forget to return the favor with a big game down the line.
For what it's worth, Hall had a much nicer quote about the Jets when he was asked about trade rumors earlier this month:
"I’m here. I want to be here. I love being a New York Jet and everything," Hall told reporters. "But at the end of the day, I don’t control what goes on. I only control what I do on the field and how I handle my business off the field, so for me it's all about servicing my teammates and coaches the best way I can."
Hall is currently in his fourth year with Gang Green and has yet to record a 1,000-yard rushing campaign during his tenure.