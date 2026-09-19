Steelers Rule Out Michael Pittman Jr. With A Foot Injury, Opening The Door For A Fantasy Football Sleeper

After once again failing to get on the practice field Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. for Week 2. The Steelers will go on the road to face off with the New England Patriots on the early slate of games on Sunday.

The Steelers have downgraded Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) to out for Week 2. pic.twitter.com/v2OmdGoKKl — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 19, 2026

In Week 1, Pittman led the team in receiving, catching all three of his targets for 58 yards. He played on 88% of the team's offensive snaps. The Steelers will have a tough task against a Patriots team looking to bounce back at home after losing their season opener to the Seattle Seahawks.

Fantasy Impact

WR DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

Metcalf saw by far the most usage in Pittsburgh in Week 1. He led all wide receivers in offensive snaps, playing on 96% of them, and was targeted a team-high 10 times. However, he finished with just four receptions for 40 yards.

With Pittman out, Metcalf should continue to see a massive workload in Week 2. Unfortunately, it could be another tough day because he will likely be matched up against the Patriots' top cornerback Christian Gonzalez on the majority of his snaps.

WR Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers

Bernard is the player we all want to see step up. The second-round rookie is loaded with talent and looked excellent throughout training camp and the preseason. There is a chance that we are left disappointed, though. In Week 1, he played on just 4% of the offensive snaps and didn't see a single target.

It would be great to see him break out this week, but it's not something we would count on. There is no way we would be putting him in our lineups this week before we ever see him produce anything on an NFL field.

WR Roman Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers

Much to the dismay of fantasy owners everywhere, it's likely Wilson who will see the biggest bump at wide receiver with Pittman sidelined. He played on 55% of the offensive snaps last week and was targeted an impressive six times. Only Metcalf had more targets at the position. There is a real chance he finishes as the team's top fantasy wide receiver in Week 2, with Gonzalez locked on Metcalf.

TE Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

If we were going to start one pass-catcher in Pittsburgh, it would be Freiermuth. Last week, he was targeted five times and caught all five passes for 46 yards and a touchdown. While Wilson might be the team's top wide receiver, Freiermuth could be the team's top fantasy pass-catcher with Pittman out. He is a very strong streaming tight end option.

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