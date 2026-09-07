Final Printable 2026 Fantasy Football Projections & Rankings for PPR and Non-PPR

It is NFL Week 1. We are hours away from Wednesday night's debut game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. Yet, not every fantasy football league is set up. Many commissioners wait until the last couple of days to draft. That is smart, avoiding injuries like the plague. With one last posting, the bottom of this publication features links to my FINAL PROJECTIONS for all formats.

Quarterback Updates

There is only one key update in my quarterback projections. It features Tua Tagovailoa being named the Falcons' Week 1 starter. It appears that Michael Penix Jr. is not yet healthy enough to get the green light. In a situation where Tua seemed finished before he even started in Atlanta, they will have to lean on the man for a short time. Tua is projected to account for 25% of the Falcons' season-long passing volume, with the balance going to Penix Jr.

Running Back Updates

I have decided to elevate Jahmyr Gibbs by about 3-5% of his season-long output. That is all thanks to Isiah Pacheco hitting the IR, missing at least four games. Gibbs projects to have 75% of the team's rushing volume and over 15% of the team's receiving volume. He is now RB1 in 2 out of 3 formats.

The Falcons have been reported to eye Brian Robinson for touches in goal-line situations. Personally, I chalk that up to coach speak. Nonetheless, it deserves a very small amount of respect. He rises to the mid-50s but has very little overall upside. Bijan is among the NFL's healthiest players in recent memory (dare I jinx that...).

Wide Receiver Updates

The Cowboys are in love with their WR3, Ryan Flournoy. So much so that he made my "Sleeper Team of the Year." Flournoy is a picture-perfect wide receiver handcuff. The Cowboys will be in the mix to lead the NFL in passing yards per game. If Lamb or Pickens goes down, a 30% target share opens up for Flournoy to stab into.

The Chiefs have listed Tyquan Thornton as their WR3, ahead of Cyrus Allen. However, that situation will be very volatile. Allen has the upside while Thornton has the floor.

Tight End Updates

No major adjustements worth discussing*.

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