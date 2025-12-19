Tee Higgins’ Questionable Injury Status Paves Way For 2 Bengals Sleepers in Week 16

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has not yet cleared the league's concussion protocol, but also has not been ruled out for Sunday's game. He's currently listed as questionable for Week 16. This suggests that while he may be leaning towards the wrong side of questionable, the team does believe he has a shot to clear the concussion protocol on Saturday.

We will likely know by Saturday whether he will or won't be available for the Bengals' Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. His status will have a huge impact on both the game and your fantasy football team.

Fantasy Football Impact of Potential Tee Higgins Absence

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) adjusted his helmet on the sideline before taking the field in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. The Bills overcame a halftime deficit to win 39-34. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Losing a weapon like Higgins will undoubtedly hurt Burrow, who, quite frankly, hasn't been particularly good this season even when healthy. Not nearly what we had hoped for. However, he has been significantly better when he has Higgins on the field. Burrow has had one great fantasy game all year, and it's the only game that he had Higgins since returning from injury. In Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills, Burrow threw for 284 yards and four touchdowns. Higgins caught six passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns in that game.

WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

The absence of Higgins doesn't have a significant impact on Chase. He has proven he can be the best wide receiver in the league, with him and the offense as a whole is better when Higgins plays. However, he could see more volume if Higgins is out. Higgins's status does not impact our view on Chase very much, if at all.

WR Andrei Iosivas, Cincinnati Bengals

With Higgins out, Iosivas slides into the WR2 role in Cincy. He is probably the biggest beneficiary of the absence of Higgins when he's sidelined. Iosivas goes from an afterthought with almost no fantasy value to an intriguing desperation flex play when Higgins doesn't play. We still wouldn't be thrilled to start him, but he is a much better option when Higgins is out.

TE Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals

Gesicki has always seen an uptick in production when Higgins doesn't play. While he doesn't replace him at wide receiver, he does replace him as a big-bodied pass-catching option in the offense. He is the option we are most likely to consider playing if Higgins is ruled out before Sunday's game.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: