Tee Higgins Receives Positive Update Following Concussion Protocol Designation

The Cincinnati Bengals received unfortunate news regarding star wideout Tee Higgins following the team’s 39-34 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 14. Higgins, who missed the team’s Week 13 clash against the Baltimore Ravens due to a concussion, experienced concussion-like symptoms on Sunday night and Monday morning, which has called his status for Week 15’s matchup against Baltimore into question.

Higgins was placed back on concussion protocol earlier in the week, but received an encouraging update on Wednesday afternoon. The star receiver returned to practice on Wednesday in limited capacity, though the team will continue to monitor his status down the stretch of the week leading up to Sunday’s game versus Baltimore.

Despite returning from concussion, Higgins dominated in Week 14, hauling in six of his 11 targets for 92 yards and two touchdowns. Over 12 games this season, Higgins has hauled in 46 passes for 667 yards and nine touchdowns through the air. Cincinnati’s WR2 enters Week 15 with a questionable designation given his limited attendance at practice throughout the week, but remains an integral contributor in the Bengals’ offense.

Higgins has performed equally notably in fantasy football, where he enters Week 15 ranked as WR16 among PPR leagues in outright scoring, averaging 14.0 points per week so far this year. Fantasy owners will remain optimistic regarding Higgins’ status throughout the week, though his presence in practice should be monitored down the stretch of the week. Let’s look at the fantasy outlook for the remainder of the Bengals’ offense entering their matchup against the Ravens.

Ja’Marr Chase Headlines Bengals Fantasy Contributors Amid Tee Higgins' Potential Absence

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

With Higgins’ potential absence looming, All-Pro wideout Ja’Marr Chase is slated to see the vast majority of the target share versus Baltimore. Chase has been dominant in fantasy this season, checking into Week 15 ranked as WR5 among PPR leagues, a trend of production that projects to continue in a must-win AFC North showdown.

The Ravens’ secondary presents an immensely favorable matchup for Chase and the Bengals’ passing game, ranked as the 26th pass defense in the NFL to this point of the season. In Week 13, Chase hauled in half of his 14 targets for 110 receiving yards, posting a WR13 finish despite failing to find the endzone. He remains a must-start wideout in fantasy as the Bengals look to pull off the sweep versus the Ravens.

In the backfield, Chase Brown is another quality start option, given his recent trend of production over the last six games. During that stretch, Brown has eclipsed 15.0 PPR points in every game, averaging 19.2 points. Andrei Iosivas projects to step up as Cincinnati’s WR2, should Higgins miss Sunday’s game, though his case as a Week 15 fantasy starter remains up in the air.

