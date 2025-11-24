Tee Higgins And 4 Other Notable Week 12 NFL Injuries
Week 12 of the NFL season brought a number of notable injuries that could affect the short-term landscape of fantasy football. Entering Week 13 of the season, the fantasy playoffs are rapidly approaching, putting each injury under a microscope on a week to week basis. Here are some of the most notable injuries from this weekend’s action:
Tee Higgins - Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals suffered a crucial loss in a narrow 26-20 defeat at the hands of the New England Patriots. Star wideout Tee Higgins sustained a concussion and was carted off the field with under five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The former second-round pick entered concussion protocol on Monday morning, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Higgins will be in line to miss Cincinnati’s Thanksgiving Day clash versus the Baltimore Ravens as he navigates his return.
Alvin Kamara - New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara went down during the team’s 24-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The five-time Pro Bowler twisted his knee in the first half of Sunday’s game and received a questionable designation following his injury. Kamara was unable to return to the game, but managed to jog on the sideline at times during the second half, an encouraging sign for fantasy owners. The star running back is awaiting further evaluation and is currently questionable to suit up versus the Miami Dolphins in Week 13.
Baker Mayfield - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 6-5 on the back of a blowout loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams, during which star quarterback Baker Mayfield went down with a shoulder injury. The Pro Bowl signal-caller did not manage to return for the second half of the game, and it was later revealed he sustained a shoulder sprain and would require an MRI on Monday morning, according to head coach Todd Bowles.
Aaron Rodgers - Pittsburgh Steelers
Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers was unable to suit up in Week 12 after suffering a wrist fracture in Week 11 versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph made his first start of the season in Rodgers’ absence, but couldn’t lead the team to a win in a 31-28 loss. Head coach Mike Tomlin revealed that he expects Rodgers to return for the team’s Week 13 showdown versus the Buffalo Bills.
Michael Mayer - Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders suffered a notable loss in the passing game, as backup tight end Michael Mayer went down with an ankle injury during the team’s 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns. The veteran pass-catcher was unable to return, hauling in one pass for 14 yards through the air. Mayer is questionable to play in Week 13 versus the Los Angeles Chargers.