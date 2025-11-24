Fantasy Sports

Tee Higgins And 4 Other Notable Week 12 NFL Injuries

These are the five most notable injuries among fantasy football stars from Week 12 of the NFL season.

Ethen Hutton

Nov 23, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium.
Nov 23, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
In this story:

Week 12 of the NFL season brought a number of notable injuries that could affect the short-term landscape of fantasy football. Entering Week 13 of the season, the fantasy playoffs are rapidly approaching, putting each injury under a microscope on a week to week basis. Here are some of the most notable injuries from this weekend’s action:

Tee Higgins - Cincinnati Bengals 

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, Fantasy Footbal
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) is carted off of the field after suffering a concussion on a play in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. The Bengals fall to 3-8 with a 26-20 loss at home. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Bengals suffered a crucial loss in a narrow 26-20 defeat at the hands of the New England Patriots. Star wideout Tee Higgins sustained a concussion and was carted off the field with under five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The former second-round pick entered concussion protocol on Monday morning, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Higgins will be in line to miss Cincinnati’s Thanksgiving Day clash versus the Baltimore Ravens as he navigates his return. 

Alvin Kamara - New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Fantasy Footbal
Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) high fives New Orleans Saints running back Devin Neal (24) during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara went down during the team’s 24-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The five-time Pro Bowler twisted his knee in the first half of Sunday’s game and received a questionable designation following his injury. Kamara was unable to return to the game, but managed to jog on the sideline at times during the second half, an encouraging sign for fantasy owners. The star running back is awaiting further evaluation and is currently questionable to suit up versus the Miami Dolphins in Week 13. 

Baker Mayfield - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, Fantasy Footbal
Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 6-5 on the back of a blowout loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams, during which star quarterback Baker Mayfield went down with a shoulder injury. The Pro Bowl signal-caller did not manage to return for the second half of the game, and it was later revealed he sustained a shoulder sprain and would require an MRI on Monday morning, according to head coach Todd Bowles. 

Aaron Rodgers - Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Fantasy Footbal
Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers was unable to suit up in Week 12 after suffering a wrist fracture in Week 11 versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph made his first start of the season in Rodgers’ absence, but couldn’t lead the team to a win in a 31-28 loss. Head coach Mike Tomlin revealed that he expects Rodgers to return for the team’s Week 13 showdown versus the Buffalo Bills. 

Michael Mayer - Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer, Fantasy Footbal
Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) reacts after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered a notable loss in the passing game, as backup tight end Michael Mayer went down with an ankle injury during the team’s 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns. The veteran pass-catcher was unable to return, hauling in one pass for 14 yards through the air. Mayer is questionable to play in Week 13 versus the Los Angeles Chargers. 

Read More Fantasy On SI News

feed

Published |Modified
Ethen Hutton
ETHEN HUTTON

Ethen Hutton is a MLB, WNBA, College, and Fantasy contributor at On SI. Previously, he's covered the NBA, WNBA and NFL for Sportskeeda. Hutton is also a passionate fantasy football player and an immense music lover.

Home/Injuries