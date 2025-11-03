Terry McLaurin is Set to Miss Week 10 as the Commanders Season Flushes Itself Away
The news is in and it maintains to be not good for the Commanders. As you well know, Jayden Daniels is going to be out for awehile, if not the rest of the season. What I am here to discuss is the matter of Terry McLaurin's quad injury. The team does not expect him to play in Week 10 and we now might consider if he could be shutdown for the season. Many outcomes can be at play here and so I will analyze the situation for you.
Fantasy Football Impact
The multitude of Commanders injuries will affect this offense in a big way. They are going to be without McLaurin and Daniels this week and unfortunately, the team is no stranger to this. Daniels has missed three games and McLaurin has only played four. To make matters worse, the team also lost Luke McCaffrey to a broken collarbone. It is up to Marcus Mariota to figure it out and hope to mount a run back towards the playoff picture.
With the injuries in the receiving core, the depth chart will be: Deebo Samuel, Chris Moore, Jaylin Lane. Treylon Burks, a new addition, will back them up and surely we will expect the team to add another name or two over this week.
Samuel is the WR29 on the season. His output has not varied much whether is has been Daniels or Mariota as his signal caller. We should epect him to remain around here.
As for the rest of the receivers, Moore and Lane could dip into near 20% target shares. However, consider that this core is not very good. They can surely breakout to be great players, but we must see it before we gamble on it.
I would expect a simpler playbook that will benefit the run game and then shorter, hot-routes. This is good news for Zach Ertz owners. The Commanders will likely be a lower tiered offense going forward.
Stock Watch
Marcus Mariota is unrosterable as other options have better upside. He could be a streamer in favorable matchups.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt maintains his RB2/Flex value.
Deebo Samuel maintains WR2/Flex value.
Jaylin Lane/Chris Moore are streamers in favorable matchups, such as Week 11 at the Dolphins.
Zach Ertz gets a minor ceiling upgrade.
Terry McLaurin to Miss Week 10
McLaurin went to a specialist earlier this year to help manage his quad throughout the year. We all knew that the injury was not great, but he was advised that he could play through it. Well, after a short time back, he is going to remain out again in Week 10.
This is a soft-tissue matter that does not resolve itself easily. These injuries tend to be very suseptible to re-inury, and that is what has happened. I would venture to say that if the Commanders fall to 3-7, it might be smart to protect McLaurin and sit him out for the season. That is an added risk. I would be extremely worried as a McLaurin owner. Unfortunately, your options are spread thin.