Terry McLaurin May Be Dealing with Far More Serious Injury
Terry McLaurin agreed to a contract extension about a month ago. Now, it appears the Washington Commanders Wide Receiver could miss a significant amount of time due to injury.
Let's dig into a few details, list a few scenarios, and potential fantasy impacts.
Terry McLaurin And The Quad?
This is what came across on Twitter on Wednesday morning.
The panic that ensues is natural. Again, McLaurin just inked that extension. He had his best game of the season on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. The wideout caught three balls on four targets for 74 yards. He even got loose for a huge 56 yard gain. Consider that McLaurin topped the 1,000 yard plateau for a fifth straight year.
There was some concern how long it would take him to get into form. Training camp is vital for some players. He did have no touchdowns through three games (had 13 in 2024) and that concerned some fantasy football pundits.
However, this injury appears to be a good deal more complicated and not just related to the quad. Here are a few possibilties.
It's Just a Quad or Hematoma
Okay, that is not so bad. If this is a small muscle pull or small hematoma, recovery time is usually a couple of weeks. That is not worst case by any means. More tests would have to be done and surely Washington is exhausting all options. Bigger pulls mean bigger problems obviously.
It's the Dreaded "Core Injury"
This ranges from anywhere in the core area where the muscles attach. Yes, an adductor tear is a possibility. Either way, core surgery takes at least 6-to-8 weeks to recover. In some cases, that time could be greater (2-3 months plus). Please understand that the core refers to far more things such as the hip joint and surrounding muscle area.
It is not definite that McLaurin needs surgery or will even be out an extended time. He went to see a specialist. Normally, second opinions are never good. However, fingers crossed, anything with the core is eventually ruled out.
Quick Fantasy Impact
With Noah Brown questionable for this week, there is a possibility Luke McCaffery, Chris Moore, and Jaylin Lane could all see a little more of a role in Week 4. Nothing is set in stone yet but clearly, Washington plays in Atlanta on Sunday and may see Marcus Mariota under center again at quarterback.
Needless to say, if one wants to stream a Washington player, checking back in often for news this week is in the cards.