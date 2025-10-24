Texans WRs Nico Collins, Christian Kirk In Jeopardy Of Missing Week 8, Rookie Sleepers Emerge
The Houston Texans have suffered a tough start to the season, managing just two wins over their first six games. Injuries have played a direct correlation in the team’s struggles, which could persist versus the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8.
Leading up to Sunday’s game, the Texans could be without two of their top receivers. Christian Kirk and Nico Collins were each absent from Thursday’s practice session, leaving the duo’s status up in the air for Houston’s Week 8 showdown. Collins is dealing with a concussion and is questionable to suit up on Sunday. Kirk, who is managing a hamstring issue, is also questionable to suit up.
Through six games, Collins has posted 26 catches for 339 yards and three touchdowns through the air. He’s managed to suit up in each of Houston’s first six games of the season, but Sunday could mark his first absence of the year.
The two have yet to receive injury designation for Sunday’s game, but are unlikely to suit up against San Francisco, unless Kirk and Collins can manage significant turnarounds prior to their Week 8 matchup.
The Texans have struggled to garner offensive consistency through their first six games, leaving Houston hopeful for the speedy return of their receiving tandem. Here is a fantasy football outlook for the remainder of Houston’s offense entering Sunday’s game:
Rookie WRs Emerge In Nico Collins, Christian Kirk’s Absence
Behind the veteran wideouts, rookie Iowa State tandem Jayden Higgins Jaylin Noel could see considerable volume versus San Francisco. Fellow former Iowa State wideout Xavier Hutchinson leads the offense in receiving behind Collins and star tight end Dalton Schultz, and will also see his share of the targets.
Dalton Schultz will emerge as arguably the team’s top offensive weapon for Sunday without Kirk or Collins, as the Iowa State alum trio has struggled to manage consistent production behind Collins, who leads the team in targets, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.
Houston could also find itself leaning on the running back tandem of Nick Chubb and Woody Marks, who have managed solid production in the extended absence of star back Joe Mixon. Chubb and Marks should see notable burn as Houston looks to right the ship versus the 49ers this weekend.
Given the injuries to the offense, Schultz is a must-start in Week 8, while Chubb, Marks, Higgins and Noel could force decisions among fantasy football owners.