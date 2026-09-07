The Latest Jonathon Brooks Injury Update Could Make Chuba Hubbard An Interesting Fantasy Football Option In Week 1

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks missed practice last week with what is just being called "soreness", but it is starting to look like it could be a bit of a lingering issue, as he is once again off to the side with trainers today at practice. We do not yet believe he is in danger of missing Week 1, but it is something to monitor for a running back coming off back-to-back ACL injuries in the same knee.

Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks (soreness) is still off to the side with a trainer in practice, per @mike_e_kaye pic.twitter.com/441312m2eM — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 7, 2026

His practice status for the remainder of the week will be key when it comes to his availability and workload in Week 1. His backfield mate Chuba Hubbard is back fully healthy and practicing, and we are sure he has his eyes set on that starting job as well. A job that still seems to be up in the air for either running back to grab and run with.

Fantasy Impact

RB Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers

This is certainly concerning for fantasy owners who were relying on him as their Week 1 flex option or even RB2 in deeper leagues. This is a situation that I personally have run into too, and even before he started missing practice, I was leaning toward taking a wait-and-see approach with the Panthers backfield and plugging JK Dobbins into my flex over him in Week 1.

You can definitely still roll with Brooks in Week 1, but it's also reasonable to go with another option in a similar range in the rankings to backs like Brooks and Dobbins. We all love the talent and upside of Brooks; however, we also shouldn't be blinded by that and ignore how difficult it is to return from two ACL tears.

RB Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers

There is no doubt that Brooks' injury struggles, even if minor, make Hubbard much more intriguing. The Brooks' hype train was chugging down the track before this injury news, but this has slowed that down a bit.

Hubbard suddenly went from almost a fantasy afterthought, as he missed time with an injury of his own to very much back in the conversation as a flex consideration. If Brooks does end up actually missing Week 1, then Hubbard would move up into the RB2 conversation in a matchup against the Chicago Bears, in what is projected to be a solid matchup for the Panthers' rushing attack.

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