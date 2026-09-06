The Latest TreVeyon Henderson Injury Update Is Concerning For Fantasy Football Owners In Week 1

Things are getting very dicey when it comes to New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson playing in the team's season opener. Saturday's practice has come and gone, and he was still able to get onto the field. The issue is that the Patriots open their season on Wednesday night against the Seattle Seahawks, so he is quickly running out of time to get onto the field.

RB TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) wasn't seen participating in practice today, per @MikeReiss



He hasn't practiced since August 24th. pic.twitter.com/MdRI6MoEzu — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 5, 2026

Henderson has been nursing an ankle injury since August 24. With the Patriots expected to leave for Seattle on Sunday, he is in serious danger of missing Week 1. He has just three days until the team's first game, and his absence would shake up the fantasy football rankings.

Fantasy Impact

RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

At this point, Henderson will be tough to start even if he is active for Week 1. He's a committee back going on the road to face off against the Seahawks' defense, with questions surrounding his health.

If you have any other decent options, we would suggest you plan to go in a different direction for Week 1. However, if he does manage to get in a full practice before Wednesday and we get reports that he's good to go well ahead of inactives, then we might consider reevaluating the situation.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

If Henderson is unable to play on Wednesday night, then Stevenson becomes a locked-in RB2 who you can probably start in your flex based on where he had typically been being drafted. We would expect that Stevenson would get almost all the work with Henderson sidelined, which is enough for us to put him in our starting lineups even in a tough matchup on the road against the defending Super Bowl champions.

RB Corey Kiner, New England Patriots

With Henderson out, Kiner would be the next backup for the RB2 role in New England. He's a second-year back with just four career carries for 12 yards and two receptions for 15 yards. The former Arizona Cardinal could see some action, most likely on pass-catching downs.

There is no chance you are starting him in any fantasy football league. However, he could be worth considering as a flier in DFS if you are doing a one- or two-game slate and want to take a flier on a cheap longshot in hopes of finding a slate-winning option.



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