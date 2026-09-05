Final Fantasy Football Running Back Draft Rankings: D'Andre Swift Surges Late Despite Injury Scare

The final weekend of the offseason is here, and this is our last chance to draft our fantasy football squads before the NFL season kicks off this week. We know there will be a ton of players drafting this weekend, so we are going to update our rankings one more time so you have the latest information before drafting your team. Here, we will be focusing on the running backs.



Starting Monday, we'll turn our attention to Week 1. These will be the final rankings we are releasing this offseason. You can also check out our printable cheat sheets that you can bring to your draft.



RB1s



These are the elite running backs. Each one of them has a legitimate shot to finish as the RB1 overall this season. They should all be weekly starters who you can plug into your lineup regardless of matchup.



1. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons



2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions



3. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts



4. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins



5. Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers



6. James Cook III, Buffalo Bills



7. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles



8. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals



9. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens



10. Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs



11. Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders



12. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers



RB2s



You'll still find plenty of upside and floor here, but not quite as much as the RB1s. Nevertheless, all the running backs in this group have a clear path to a potential RB1 finish.



13. Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals



14. Cam Skattebo, New York Giants



15. Travis Etienne Jr, New Orleans Saints



16. D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears



17. Breece Hall, New York Jets



18. Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys



19. Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns



20. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams



21. Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks



22. Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers



23. Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars



24. David Montgomery, Detroit Lions



RB3/Flex



These running backs should be a safe option to plug into your flex option whenever they are needed. Many of them have a ton of upside and will far exceed that expectation.



25. TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots



26. Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears



27. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots



28. Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans



29. Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers



30. JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos



31. Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers



32. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders



33. Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings



34. MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers



35. Kenny Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers



36. Rachaad White, Washington Commanders



Flex/Sleepers/Handcuffs



There are a few solid flex options at the top of this group, but the majority of these players are long shots, fliers, and handcuffs you can roll the dice on late in your drafts.



37. Rico Dowdle, Pittsburgh Steelers



38. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers



39. Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams



40. RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos



41. Chris Brooks, Green Bay Packers



42. Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos



43. Aaron Jones Sr, Minnesota Vikings



44. Tyrone Tracy Jr, New York Giants



45. Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals



46. Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers



47. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers



48. Woody Marks, Houston Texans



49. Chris Rodriguez, Jacksonville Jaguars



50. Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks



51. Brian Robinson Jr, Atlanta Falcons



52. Nicholas Singleton, Tennessee Titans



53. Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns



54. Braelon Allen, New York Jets



55. Isiah Pacheco, Detroit Lions



56. Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens



57. Mike Washington Jr, Las Vegas Raiders



58. Tank Bigsby, Philadelphia Eagles



59. Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs



60. Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins

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