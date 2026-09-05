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Final Fantasy Football Running Back Draft Rankings: D'Andre Swift Surges Late Despite Injury Scare

Our final running back draft rankings for the 2026 fantasy football season.
Mark Morales-Smith|
Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) walks off the field after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) walks off the field after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The final weekend of the offseason is here, and this is our last chance to draft our fantasy football squads before the NFL season kicks off this week. We know there will be a ton of players drafting this weekend, so we are going to update our rankings one more time so you have the latest information before drafting your team. Here, we will be focusing on the running backs.

Starting Monday, we'll turn our attention to Week 1. These will be the final rankings we are releasing this offseason. You can also check out our printable cheat sheets that you can bring to your draft.

RB1s

These are the elite running backs. Each one of them has a legitimate shot to finish as the RB1 overall this season. They should all be weekly starters who you can plug into your lineup regardless of matchup.

1. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

3. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

4. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

5. Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

6. James Cook III, Buffalo Bills

7. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

8. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

9. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

10. Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs

11. Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

12. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

RB2s

You'll still find plenty of upside and floor here, but not quite as much as the RB1s. Nevertheless, all the running backs in this group have a clear path to a potential RB1 finish.

13. Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

14. Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

15. Travis Etienne Jr, New Orleans Saints

16. D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

17. Breece Hall, New York Jets

18. Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys

19. Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

20. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

21. Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

22. Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

23. Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

24. David Montgomery, Detroit Lions

RB3/Flex

These running backs should be a safe option to plug into your flex option whenever they are needed. Many of them have a ton of upside and will far exceed that expectation.

25. TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

26. Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

27. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

28. Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans

29. Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

30. JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos

31. Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers

32. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders

33. Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

34. MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers

35. Kenny Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

36. Rachaad White, Washington Commanders

Flex/Sleepers/Handcuffs

There are a few solid flex options at the top of this group, but the majority of these players are long shots, fliers, and handcuffs you can roll the dice on late in your drafts.

37. Rico Dowdle, Pittsburgh Steelers

38. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers

39. Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams

40. RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos

41. Chris Brooks, Green Bay Packers

42. Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos

43. Aaron Jones Sr, Minnesota Vikings

44. Tyrone Tracy Jr, New York Giants

45. Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals

46. Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers

47. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

48. Woody Marks, Houston Texans

49. Chris Rodriguez, Jacksonville Jaguars

50. Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks

51. Brian Robinson Jr, Atlanta Falcons

52. Nicholas Singleton, Tennessee Titans

53. Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns

54. Braelon Allen, New York Jets

55. Isiah Pacheco, Detroit Lions

56. Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens

57. Mike Washington Jr, Las Vegas Raiders

58. Tank Bigsby, Philadelphia Eagles

59. Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs

60. Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins

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Mark Morales-Smith
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.

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