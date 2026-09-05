Final Fantasy Football Running Back Draft Rankings: D'Andre Swift Surges Late Despite Injury Scare
The final weekend of the offseason is here, and this is our last chance to draft our fantasy football squads before the NFL season kicks off this week. We know there will be a ton of players drafting this weekend, so we are going to update our rankings one more time so you have the latest information before drafting your team. Here, we will be focusing on the running backs.
Starting Monday, we'll turn our attention to Week 1. These will be the final rankings we are releasing this offseason. You can also check out our printable cheat sheets that you can bring to your draft.
RB1s
These are the elite running backs. Each one of them has a legitimate shot to finish as the RB1 overall this season. They should all be weekly starters who you can plug into your lineup regardless of matchup.
1. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
3. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
4. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
5. Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
6. James Cook III, Buffalo Bills
7. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
8. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals
9. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
10. Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs
11. Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
12. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
RB2s
You'll still find plenty of upside and floor here, but not quite as much as the RB1s. Nevertheless, all the running backs in this group have a clear path to a potential RB1 finish.
13. Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals
14. Cam Skattebo, New York Giants
15. Travis Etienne Jr, New Orleans Saints
16. D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears
17. Breece Hall, New York Jets
18. Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys
19. Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns
20. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
21. Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks
22. Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23. Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars
24. David Montgomery, Detroit Lions
RB3/Flex
These running backs should be a safe option to plug into your flex option whenever they are needed. Many of them have a ton of upside and will far exceed that expectation.
25. TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
26. Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears
27. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
28. Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans
29. Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers
30. JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos
31. Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers
32. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders
33. Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings
34. MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers
35. Kenny Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36. Rachaad White, Washington Commanders
Flex/Sleepers/Handcuffs
There are a few solid flex options at the top of this group, but the majority of these players are long shots, fliers, and handcuffs you can roll the dice on late in your drafts.
37. Rico Dowdle, Pittsburgh Steelers
38. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers
39. Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams
40. RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos
41. Chris Brooks, Green Bay Packers
42. Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos
43. Aaron Jones Sr, Minnesota Vikings
44. Tyrone Tracy Jr, New York Giants
45. Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals
46. Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers
47. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers
48. Woody Marks, Houston Texans
49. Chris Rodriguez, Jacksonville Jaguars
50. Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks
51. Brian Robinson Jr, Atlanta Falcons
52. Nicholas Singleton, Tennessee Titans
53. Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns
54. Braelon Allen, New York Jets
55. Isiah Pacheco, Detroit Lions
56. Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens
57. Mike Washington Jr, Las Vegas Raiders
58. Tank Bigsby, Philadelphia Eagles
59. Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs
60. Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins
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Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.Follow CoolCutter21