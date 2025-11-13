Sam LaPorta Does Not Practice Again Thursday for Detroit
The Detroit Lions have a huge matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. However, there may be a slight problem. Yes Sam LaPorta has missed two practices in a row due to an undisclosed back issue.
LaPorta is one of only three players who missed both sessions. Detroit unloaded on Washington in Week 10 with well over 500 yards of offense. The Philadelphia Eagles expect to be more of a challenge especially at Lincoln Financial Field.
What Is Going On With Sam LaPorta?
This is a great question. With LaPorta, there is not all that much to go on. Is it a simple back muscle pull or something worse? No one seems to know. Honestly, he could pop up and fully practice on Friday without hesitation. However, if the tight end does not, then something is most certainly wrong. The red zone target of Jared Goff has 40 catches for 489 yards and three touchdowns.
No one wants to say it but LaPorta is questionable at this point for Week 11. Let us call it for what it is. He is likely to be available (50% or greater chance of playing) currently. Naturally, this can change and quickly.
Bluntly, anyone who says they know about LaPorta's status fully probably does not.
What If LaPorta Misses The Game On Sunday?
Well, fantasy football owners are rewriting their plans already. The scary part is that it's only Thursday. A lot can happen between now and Sunday night (more than 72 hours away). On NFL injury reports, usually questionable, doubtful, and out are options.
Questionable means the panic rides probably into the weekend. Doubtful means go make other plans. Out tells a fantasy football owner you needed to make a move five minutes ago. Brock Wright would see an uptick in snap count and targets but if one has to look elsewhere on the waiver wire, that may mean streaming options.
Wait, wait, Brock Wright is limited due to an ankle issue. So, about those streaming options, check out those tight end projections and rankings first. The best defense is a good offense. Basically, have any and all options ready in case the need should arise.