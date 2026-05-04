Anthony Edwards Injury Update: Game 1 Status Plus Fantasy Basketball Starts

The Minnesota Timberwolves escaped the Nuggets and now begin the Western Conference Semifinals tonight against the San Antonio Spurs. The team escapes unscathed from the injuries to Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo. With the series slated to begin, Edwards is listed as questionable with his hyperextended knee. We measure the impact of Edwards playing, or not playing, and how to attack the fantasy basketball slate.

Fantasy Basketball Impact

The Timberwolves are in a volatile spot with their injuries. If Edwards does it out, fantasy basketball managers ought to look to Ayo Dosunmu. However, he is listed as questionable to play himself with right calf soreness. While Dosunmu trends towards playing, it is unconfirmed as of Monday afternoon.

If Edwards is out, and Dosunmu is active, Dosunmu is the go-to guy as playable in DFS. If Dosunmu is out as well, then turn to Jaden McDaniels. As Edwards once coined, "They got KD, but we got Jaden McDaniels." In Game 7, McDaniels dropped a 32-point double-double. McDaniels has an 18.6% usage rate, which can rise to 25% or higher if his fellow guards are out.

Edwards is listed as questionable to play tonight. His return timeline was slated as a volatile 1-4 weeks. With questionable status in store, it appears that Edwards ranged on the lower end of that timeline. He can play tonight, about one week removed from injury. If he does, he is a must-start in playoff fantasy basketball. In DFS, he would carry some risk, perhaps forcing aim to be taken towards other guards like Stephon Castle of the Spurs.

Anthony Edwards Injury Update

The questionable tag on Edwards is very promising for Timberwolves fans. Even if he does not play, the fact that Edwards has been cleared for on-court activities indicates he is near health on the short end of the 1-4-week timeline.

Fans can expect that if Edwards does not play Game 1, he may trend very highly towards Game 1 on Wednesday. He will not be 100% immediately, but likely due to knee pain/soreness. Nonetheless, Edwards' shooting shall be primed, just less of his driving and fast-twitch movement.

The mathematical prediction would be that Edwards has about a 55% chance of playing tonight. He will gun for it, but this is also Game 1, not Game 7. The Timberwolves should not force the issue if the risk outweighs the reward. The team carries great momentum for a strong win as Game 7 underdogs against the Nuggets in Denver. While the Spurs are a tall task, the series will go on for nearly 2 weeks, ideally.

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