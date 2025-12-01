Cardinals' Head-Scratching Update on Trey Benson Heading Into Week 14 is Great News for This Arizona Backup
It looked like the Arizona Cardinals were set to get running back Trey Benson back in Week 13 after he practiced on Wednesday last week. However, he was unable to play after missing practice on both Thursday and Friday. He has been sidelined since Week 4 due to a knee injury. Now it looks like he could miss Week 14 as well, and there are some concerns that he could have potentially suffered a setback in practice last week, but we do not know for sure whether he did or didn't either way. The clock is ticking on the Cardinals' 21-day window to activate Benson, who is projected to be the team's starting running back once he is able to get back on the field. We will have to monitor his practice status throughout the week to get a better idea of his potential status for next week's game.
Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals
If and when Benson is able to return from his knee surgery, we don't expect it to take long for him to take over the starting job in Arizona. We don't have much of a sample size of Benson as a starter, being that he got hurt in his first start after James Conner went down for the season; nevertheless, from what we've seen, the team trusts him both as a runner and a pass-catcher. That gives him the upside to serve as a potential bell-cow back. If he comes back and is fully healthy, he could be a potential league winner throughout the fantasy playoffs.
Bam Knight, Arizona Cardinals
Knight has been a sneaky good flex option as of late. He has quietly put together three consecutive double-digit fantasy point weeks. During that span, he has scored a touchdown in all three games. In Week 13, he rushed for 62 yards and caught three passes for 36 yards and a touchdown. If Benson continues to miss time, Knight could continue to be a viable fantasy option. However, once Benson returns, it will be difficult to trust Knight in your fantasy lineups. It's unclear how touches will be distributed in Benson's first back, but we'd expect him to handle the vast majority of the work soon after.