Bucky Irving, Marvin Harrison Jr. and More Updates on the NFL Injury Report for Week 13
We already have four games in the books, and our 13th Sunday of fantasy football is just around the corner. Before you set your lineups for the rest of the games, you need to know all the latest updates on all the biggest injuries of the week. This is the fantasy football injury report for Week 13.
Quarterbacks Injury Report Week 13
Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
Daniels has once again been ruled out this week due to an elbow injury. Marcus Mariota will get another start on Sunday Night Football. Once Daniels is ready to go, he will be an upgrade for all the Commanders' weapons if he's fully healthy.
Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
Jones is reportedly attempting to fight through a fracture in his lower leg, but he is fully expected to suit up this week. That is good news for the Indy pass-catchers.
Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mayfield is questionable for Week 13 with a sprained AC joint in his non-throwing shoulder, but it sounds like he is expected to start this game. This is great news for the Bucs' weapons, but he will be a major re-injury risk.
Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
Dart has cleared the concussion protocol and will start in Week 13. This is a lateral move at best for the rest of the Giants' weapons on offense, but it is good news for Dart owners.
Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
After missing Week 12 with an injury to his non-throwing wrist, Rodgers is set to return to action on Sunday. We aren't so sure that Rodgers makes much of a difference compared to Mason Rudolph.
CJ Stroud, Houston Texans
Stroud has cleared the concussion protocol and is set to start on Sunday. He is an upgrade over Davis Mills, and this is great news for Nico Collins.
Running Backs Injury Report Week 13
Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Irving is finally ready to return from his shoulder and toe injury. His return will likely be bad news for Rachaad White owners and worse news for Sean Tucker owners. However, he could be eased in his first week back.
Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals
Benson will not return this week from a knee injury that has held him out since Week 4. We expect him to serve as the clear RB1 once fully integrated back into the offense, but we'll have to wait at least another week. This will be an interesting backfield once Benson returns, but we wouldn't consider starting Bam Knight or Michael Carter this week.
Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
Hampton has had his 21-day window opened this week and could make his return from a fractured ankle. However, his availability is very much in question. The good news is, we should get word early because they will have to activate him if he's going to play. If he's out, Kimani Vidal will continue to start.
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Kamara is not going to play this week due to a sprained MCL. It will likely cost him multiple weeks. Rookie Devin Neal is expected to serve as the RB1 with Kamara sidelines, despite a questionable designation of his own. Taysom Hill could also be an interesting option with Kamara out.
Wide Receivers Injury Report Week 13
Marvin Harrison Jr, Arizona Cardinals
Harrison is listed as questionable for Week 13 and could end up being a true game-time decision. His presence could have a major impact on the red-hot Michael Wilson.
Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders
McLaurin is expected to make his return this week from his quad injury. Like last time, he will be a re-injury risk this week. His return is great news for Mariota and could open things up for Deebo Samuel and Zach Ertz as well.
Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
As expected, London is going to miss another game due to his knee injury. Darnell Mooney will once again be the WR1 in Atlanta this week.
Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
Olave has been dealing with back spasms this week and is listed as questionable for Week 13. We expect him to play, but this is a situation worth monitoring.
Brian Thomas Jr, Jacksonville Jaguars
After getting two full practices in to finish off the week, we expect BTJ to return this week. How this impacts the Jags offense is anyone's guess. We have not seen him on the field with Jakobi Meyers yet, and Thomas has not been good at all this season.
Tight Ends Injury Report Week 13
Darren Waller, Miami Dolphins
Waller has a chance to return this week from his pectoral injury. That's all the information we have because he's still on injured reserve despite having his 21-day window opened, so we don't get a true injury designation. If he does play, we'd expect him to immediately be viewed as a TE1.
Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills
Kincaid is once again questionable this week due to a hamstring injury. If he plays, he should be considered a TE1; if he's out, Dawson Knox becomes a potential dart throw.