Tucker Kraft Season-Ending Injury Could Unleash Luke Musgrave And More Packer Deep Sleepers
Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft suffered a torn ACL in the third quarter of the team’s Week 9 game against the Carolina Panthers, an injury that will sideline him for the remainder of the season.
Given how important Tucker Kraft has been to both the Green Bay Packers and fantasy football managers, his injury is a major blow. Both the Packers and fantasy players will now be looking for others to step up in Kraft’s absence. Let’s break down who those players are and what this injury means for fantasy football going forward.
TE Luke Musgrave, Green Bay Packers
Luke Musgrave is the player most directly impacted by Tucker Kraft’s injury. As Kraft’s immediate backup on the Packers’ depth chart, Musgrave should see the biggest increase in targets overall — especially in the red zone. Before the injury, Kraft played 439 total snaps compared to Musgrave’s 163, leaving plenty of opportunity for Musgrave to step into a larger role. Kraft also recorded 44 total targets (including 12 in the red zone), resulting in six touchdowns, while Musgrave has yet to see a single red zone target or score this season. Expect those numbers to rise moving forward.
WR Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers
Romeo Doubs has been the Packers’ best wide receiver so far this season. He currently ranks 28th overall in fantasy points among wide receivers. Doubs leads the team in targets (52) and wide receiver red zone targets (9), though he trails only tight end Tucker Kraft, who has 12 total red zone looks. On the season, Doubs has recorded 34 receptions for 441 yards and 4 touchdowns. Expect him to continue seeing high volume and potentially increase his fantasy football production as the season progresses.
WR Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
Matthew Golden has been a disappointment so far this season. Drafted by the Packers in the first round, many expected him to become a key contributor in the passing game. Instead, he ranks 66th in fantasy points among wide receivers, averaging just 6.7 points per game. He has 23 catches on 29 targets for 262 yards. Despite ranking second on the team in wide receiver snaps (307) and targets (29), we don’t expect an increase in volume to meaningfully boost his fantasy value, even with Tucker Kraft sidelined.
WR Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers
Watson could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of Tucker Kraft’s injury—if he can stay healthy. He has played in only two games this season, recording 6 catches on 8 targets for 143 yards, averaging 10.2 fantasy points per game in that limited sample. Watson has shown the ability to be an impact player for the Packers in the past; he just needs to stay on the field. Keep him on your radar going forward.