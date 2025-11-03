Forgotten Packers Draft Pick Must Step Up After Tucker Kraft’s Injury
GREEN BAY, Wis. – It’s funny how life works in the NFL. Even when things are decidedly not funny.
In 2023, rookie second-round pick Luke Musgrave looked like he was the tight end the Green Bay Packers had been seeking for years. He was on his way to shattering the franchise rookie records at the position when he suffered a kidney injury on Nov. 19. It was a devastating injury for a team that was trying to make a run to the playoffs.
Or so it seemed.
Musgrave’s injury opened the door for the tight end the Packers drafted in the third round, Tucker Kraft. At the time, Kraft had three catches for 11 yards. During the final eight games, Kraft caught 28 passes. He got open. He caught the ball. He ran over defenders. He blocked his tail off.
With Kraft on his way to stardom, Musgrave became a forgotten member of the offense.
Not anymore.
Kraft suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Packers will be without their elite tight end for the rest of the season.
It’s a devastating blow.
But the door finally has reopened for Musgrave.
“You never want to see injuries,” Musgrave said. “Injuries are the worst part of football. So, yeah, it sucks. It really sucks.”
It sucked for Musgrave in 2023, but Kraft took advantage. It sucks for Kraft in 2025. Can Musgrave take advantage?
“I’m very comfortable with Luke,” quarterback Jordan Love said. “I think Luke’s had his fair share of opportunities, for sure. He’s played a lot of ball and he made some big-time plays today; had a big-time catch. I think it’s keep building on that. He’ll get more opportunities. He’s just got to keep maximizing those opportunities. No, Luke’s played a lot of ball. Got a lot of confidence in him.”
Musgrave caught 34 passes for 352 yards and one touchdown in 11 games as a rookie. In 15 games the last two seasons, he’s caught 16 passes for 133 yards and zero touchdowns. This year, including his three catches in the fourth quarter on Sunday, he has nine receptions for 88 yards. To say Musgrave has been playing second fiddle to Kraft wouldn’t be entirely accurate. Sometimes, such as last week at Pittsburgh, Musgrave has been playing third fiddle.
That will change now. The Packers thought they had an emerging standout in Musgrave as a rookie. He’s got a chance to be that player again. Musgrave hasn’t gotten any shorter or slower over the last couple of years. With downfield ability and excellent hands, he has the ability to be a significant weapon.
Even if he hasn’t had a chance to show it.
Before Sunday, Musgrave had been targeted only seven times all season. Kraft had seven catches last week alone.
“Just focused on doing my assignment, doing my job,” Musgrave said of his approach. “Just trying to do everything I can do to help the team win. So, whatever that might be, I’m game for.”
Coach Matt LaFleur said Musgrave “absolutely” is ready for a bigger role.
“And he’s going to have to be,” he said. “Both him and Fitz. It’s unfortunate because, more than anything, I know how much Tuck puts into this and he’s a big part of our team, a great leader, and it’s hard to replace that. But that happens with teams across the league.”
It will look different because of the skill-sets, but Musgrave can be a factor in the passing game. FitzPatrick has proven to be a sturdy blocker. Presumably, the Packers will promote Josh Whyle from the practice squad. Also part of the 2023 draft class, he caught 28 passes last season for the Titans.
Combined, they’ll have to pick up the slack.
But Kraft seems irreplaceable. He played more than 90 percent of the snaps this season for a reason. A rare do-it-all player at the position, he was on pace to finish the season with close to 1,200 receiving yards.
“Yeah, it’s going to be tough” to replace him, LaFleur said. “It’s going to be tough, but you’ve got to attack it head on, and we’ve got to do a great job of putting our guys in good positions to showcase what they can do. Luke’s played a ton of ball for us, and he’s going to get more of an opportunity.”
With the Packers facing a do-or-die drive in the fourth quarter, Musgrave caught three passes. He jump-started things with a 21-yard catch and added receptions of 5 and 8 yards to set up the game-tying touchdown.
When Musgrave was injured in 2023, it seemed like a potentially fatal blow to the offense. Instead, Kraft came to the rescue.
Now, the Packers need Musgrave to come to the rescue.
“I feel good,” Musgrave said. “Again, I’m just going to focus on doing what’s asked of me.”
