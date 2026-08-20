Tyler Warren Fantasy Football Injury Update Is Good News But Could Still Open The Door For A Colts' Sleeper WR

On Wednesday, August 19, Indianapolis Colts star tight end Tyler Warren exited practice with the trainers due to a groin strain and did not return to practice. This sent shockwaves through the fantasy community, with Warren expected to be a high-end TE1 this season and potentially compete for the TE1 overall spot.

We got some good news this morning that the injury is not believed to be serious and that Warren is in no danger of missing Week 1. Granted, groin injuries can be tricky, but it appears that we avoided disaster.

#Colts TE Tyler Warren is expected to miss about a week with a minor groin injury suffered in training camp, source says. No worries for Week 1. pic.twitter.com/HasADvvGiI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 20, 2026

Still, if this does end up lingering or getting re-aggravated, it could have an impact on the Colts' offense and your fantasy football team.

Fantasy Impact

TE Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

The hope here is that the Colts play it safe, hold him out of practice for a bit, and don't risk his health during the preseason. So, the best-case scenario is that this has no fantasy impact at all.

Missing practice will not impact Warren in any way. He's an elite player who is going to get his targets regardless of how many practice reps he gets. As long as he doesn't re-aggravate it, we have no concerns.

WR Keenan Allen, Indianapolis Colts

If Warren were to unexpectedly miss any time or be limited in any way, it could be the newest Colt that sees the biggest bump in fantasy value. Allen could step in as that big-bodied pass-catcher with reliable hands who can move the chains whenever he is called upon. There is no one on this roster that better fits that role, including the other tight ends on the depth chart.

WR Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts

Downs could also see a slight bump in volume as more targets could be opened up underneath if Warren wasn't on the field to soak them up. We aren't nearly as high on Downs as some in the fantasy community are, but the absence of Warren would cause us to bump him up in our rankings.

TE Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts

There isn't a tight end that we would be in on if Warren were to miss time, and we honestly aren't even sure which one we would target if that was the case. Alie-Cox seems to be the frontrunner, but Will Mallory could make a run at the job as well. Still, none of these tight ends would be anything more than a potential match-up-based weekly streamer at best.



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