Tyler Warren Questionable for Week 3: Fantasy Football Impact on Daniel Jones & Colts
The Indianapolis Colts could be without their top option in the passing attack in Week 3. Star rookie tight end Tyler Warren is officially listed as questionable for Week 3 due to a toe injury and should be considered a game-time decision. This is a situation that fantasy owners will have to monitor when the team releases their inactives 1.5 hours before the start of their game. If you own Warren, you should have an emergency backup plan just in case he is listed as inactive.
Let's take a look at the impact on each of the Colts' skill players if Warren is unable to suit up.
QB Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
Jones has leaned heavily on his rookie tight end during his red-hot start to the season. Losing Warren could be a tough blow to this year's most surprising fantasy star. He would have to rely more on his wide receivers after Warren had led the team in targets, receptions, and yards over the first two weeks of the season.
WR Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts
Downs would likely be the biggest beneficiary of a Warren absence. He can steal those underneath targets and rack up PPR value. Last week, despite only amassing 51 yards, he led the team with eight targets and six receptions.
RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
There is also a chance that Taylor could see a spike in targets if Warren is unable to play this week. We could see more dump-offs coming his way with Jones's security blanket not on the field.
TE Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts
The next man up at tight end for the Colts is Alie-Cox. He's a massive tight end and would almost certainly see more work with Warren sidelined. However, you can probably find a better replacement option for Warren. While Alie-Cox would be considered a dart-throw option this week, he'd be little more than a guy that you hope catches a touchdown pass who otherwise has very limited upside.
WRs Michael Pittman Jr and Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts
While there is a chance that Pittman Jr and Pierce could both see a slight uptick in volume this week if Warren is out, we wouldn't expect their role in the game plan to change much due to his absence. Sure, there could just be a few extra targets going their way, but we wouldn't give them a significant bump in the rankings. There is a chance that Pittman Jr could see an extra red zone target, but that is difficult to predict as of now.