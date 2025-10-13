Puka Nacua Injury Update: Rams Star 'Likely' to Miss Time With Ankle Sprain
The Rams beat the Ravens pretty handily on Sunday, taking down backup quarterback Cooper Rush in Baltimore and winning 17-3. Unfortunately Los Angeles suffered a significant loss during the contest as star wideout Puka Nacua went down with a lower-leg injury and had to be helped off the field. On Monday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport offered an update on Nacua's status.
Per Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Nacua suffered an ankle sprain against the Ravens. He's "likely" to miss some time as a result; the Rams play the Jaguars in London on Sunday before entering their bye week. As observed by the insider in his report it would make sense for Nacua to rest up this week and continue to do so through the bye week before Los Angeles next plays on November 2.
It obviously isn't great news for the Rams but Nacua's injury appeared pretty serious when he had to be helped to the locker room. He is critical to their offensive operation and even after missing much of Sunday's contest Nacua ranks first in the NFL in receptions (54) and second in receiving yards (616). He's an elite possession wide receiver as well as the favorite target of Matthew Stafford; the sooner he gets back on the field, the better Sean McVay's offense will run.
For now the Rams are probably content to know Nacua will, in fact, be back on the field this season.