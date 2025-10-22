Vikings RB Aaron Jones Sr. Off IR, Could Return For Week 8 Vs. Chargers
The Minnesota Vikings received a mixed tone of news on Tuesday as they gear up for a matchup versus the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football. With injuries throughout the roster, the team will prepare for the absence of starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy, but received encouraging news on the status of veteran running back Aaron Jones Sr.
Jones has missed each of the last four games with a hamstring injury and was placed on Injured Reserve following the team’s Week 2 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. On Tuesday, NFL insider Tom Pelissero revealed Jones has been designated to return from IR and could suit up as soon as Thursday.
This comes as welcome news for a Vikings squad looking to rebound from a 1-2 stretch over their last three games. Jordan Mason has anchored Minnesota’s backfield during Jones’ absence, stepping in as the team’s lead back over the last four games.
Entering Week 8, Minnesota’s ground game ranks 20th in the NFL and will look for notable contributions from the Pro Bowl back. Here is a fantasy outlook on Minnesota’s offense as Jones nears a potential return versus the Chargers on Thursday.
Minnesota Vikings Fantasy Football Outlook For Week 8
Jones broke out in Minnesota’s season opener, racking up 15.7 fantasy points among PPR leagues. His RB12 finish offered encouraging production for Jones’ fantasy owners, who will anticipate his Week 8 return.
Entering the new week, Mason projects to sustain his lead role in Minnesota’s backfield as Jones works his way back into the offense. Jones will likely remain limited on the ground, but could take over the backfield’s pass-catching volume. During Jones’ absence, Mason has managed four consecutive games with double-digit fantasy output in PPR, including a 23.6-point finish in Week 3.
According to FantasyPros’ data, he is expected to sustain such production, as he is projected to record 12.4 points versus the Chargers in Week 8. The complementary tandem of Jones and Mason will elevate Minnesota’s offense.
Mason enters Thursday night’s game as the NFL’s 20th-leading rusher with 380 yards on 84 carries with four touchdowns. His volume and production makes him a strong start candidate this week.
In the passing game, Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison remain must-start options despite another absence from McCarthy. The 3-3 Vikings will look to build momentum as the halfway point of the season approaches.