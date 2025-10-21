J.J. McCarthy Out for Week 8 Against Los Angeles Chargers
About 10 days ago, we alluded to the J.J. McCarthy injury as a fluid situation that was far from automatic. Sure enough, McCarthy was annouced out for Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Carson Wentz will get at least one more start.
Wentz topped the 300-yard mark in Week 7 but threw two costly interceptions as Philadelphia held on to a 28-22 victory. There was that T.J. Hockenson touchdown that was reversed. We may never truly know if it was or was not a touchdown.
Minnesota stands at 3-3 with a game against the 4-3 Chargers. Both are looking up in their respective divisions but the Vikings are in last place.
What Went Wrong With J.J. McCarthy
Several things were working against McCarthy returning this week. One of the first criteria was could he be 100%. That was answered on Monday. It was revealed that Kevin O'Connell was not fully sure the quarterback could be ready by Thursday. By earlier today, it was apparent that McCarthy was not going to be ready by Thursday.
Keep in mind, Minnesota has been adamant that McCarthy will not start until he is absolutely 100% recovered from the high ankle sprain suffered in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons. By early this afternoon, the decision was made.
What may be lost in all of this is that fans want McCarthy to play to see what they have in the young quarterback. Simply, he is not ready in more ways than one. It is hard to make the necessary adjustments needed when one is not fully healthy. Yes, McCarthy is practicing and he is progressing but that progress did not come fast enough.
McCarthy had 301 passing yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions over two games. He had the dramatic comeback against the Chicago Bears. Week 2 was a different story with three fumbles and two interceptions in the loss to Atlanta.
Basically, O'Connell and fantasy owners alike need to see more of that fourth quarter against Chicago and less of everything else. Carson Wentz has been a little steadier but even his numbers have not been that impressive. Five touchdowns and four interceptions in four starts is not exactly cutting it either.
What Comes Next?
The trending feeling is that if Wentz loses again on Thursday Night Football, that may be it for him as a starter for now. Week 9 would likely see McCarthy come in, provided the ankle is 100% and he looks good in practice from a footwork standpoint.
Justin Jefferson made it known that it matters little who is throwing the ball to him. However, the organization wants McCarthy to be that guy. Fantasy football owners who picked up Wentz are now realizing he just is not quite it. Minnesota has the talent on offense but they just seem that little bit off.
If McCarthy returns and is truly healthy, we may all get a glimpse of a more improved and polished quarterback. However, time will tell when that may be and that game will be at the Detroit Lions which will be quite a test.
Is Minnesota really prepared to put McCarthy in especially if they are 3-4 going on the road in Week 9? Get the popcorn ready fantasy football fans!