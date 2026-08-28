Wan’Dale Robinson Injury Update: Carnell Tate’s Fantasy Stock On The Rise

In a joint practice against the Chicago Bears, Titans WR Wan'Dale Robinson left after taking a hit from Bears safety Xavier Woods. With Robinson leaving practice early after the hit, here is the latest injury news on him.

Wan’Dale Robinson Latest Injury News: Should Fantasy Managers Be Concerned?

Robinson's injury appears to be more short-term. Saleh said he was going to be evaluated for a concussion. With that, fantasy managers should have little to no worries, as he should be ready to go come the Titans' season opener on Sept. 13 against the New York Jets.

Robinson comes into the season with a real chance to be the receptions leader on Tennessee. Last season with the Giants, he had 92 receptions for 1,014 receiving yards. In 2023, he also had over 90 receptions, logging 93. It is foreseeable that he could be that high-volume guy once again with the Titans hiring Brian Daboll as their offensive coordinator, who was with Robinson in 2023 and for some of the 2024 season.

Another WR who is sure to be one of QB Cam Ward’s favorite targets is rookie from Ohio State, Carnell Tate. After a couple of underwhelming weeks of training camp, he got back on track to be a fantasy breakout candidate in the joint practice against Chicago.

Carnell Tate

August 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Preseason is difficult to evaluate. But sometimes things that happen in preseason games do give intel for the regular season. So, with how Tate was performing in his short time on the field in the Titans’ two preseason games thus far, it was certainly concerning.

Tate, in the Titans’ two preseason outings on 22 routes had, five targets, one drop, and zero receptions

Tate against the Bears was arguably the best offensive player on the field. Per Titans beat writer for A to Z Sports, Easton Freeze, Tate had 12 targets, seven receptions, and two TDs. Does this joint practice performance boost Tate’s fantasy value? No, but it should give fantasy managers more confidence in drafting him at his current ADP.

Tate’s current ADP in PPR fantasy formats in ESPN leagues is WR28, and in Sleeper leagues it is WR29.

Other Titans Players To Watch For Fantasy

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) goes through warmups during minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Titans had one of the worst offenses in the NFL last season, but they made moves across the board to not repeat that same story again in 2026. One area they improved was their offensive line. They still may not rank in the top half of the best offensive lines in the NFL, but overall in training camp, they do look noticeably better. That alone could allow veteran RB Tony Pollard to have his best season since he has been in Tennessee.

In two preseason games, Pollard has six carries for 34 yards and a TD.

Last season in PPR formats, Pollard was RB23. The season prior, in 2024, he was RB21. He had over 1,000 rushing yards in both of those seasons, and in Daboll’s offense, where establishing the run is essential, that should happen again in 2026. Pollard’s current ADP in PPR formats in ESPN leagues is RB30, and in Sleeper leagues it is RB31.

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