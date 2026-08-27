3 Major Takeaways as Carnell Tate Torches the Bears in Titans Joint Practice

The Tennessee Titans have officially wrapped up their final joint practice of the summer, hosting for the second straight week prior to their matchup with the Chicago Bears on Saturday. That game will end the preseason, and come in just one day before roster cuts are made final.

That reality both made today's practice, and will make Saturday's game, especially important. Everyone on the Titans is fighting for something, whether it be an expanded role or a role to begin with.

Here are the three most notable takeaways from today's joint practice that fans should keep in mind heading into the weekend.

Carnell Tate Had a Massive Day

After a quiet stretch in live action with zero catches through two preseason games, we specifically called for a Tate breakout today just last night. He finally delivered.

Torching multiple sets of defenders on his way to two touchdown in today's practice, Tate's long-awaited emergence came at the perfect time. His first score reportedly came after Tate beat his defender right out of the gate - he came to a whopping seven receptions on 12 total targets.

Tate still has to translate this success into an actual game, but today's showing was by far his most impressive in a joint practice. Lights are now green for him to have the type of game this weekend that Titans fans need to see before the regular season.

Titans CBs Made an Impact

Cor'Dale Flott has been grilled all offseason for his inconsistency in the secondary. Even while his running mate Alontae Taylor has picked up the slack more recently, the unit as a whole has easily become one of Tennessee's most pressing questions.

However, both Flott and Taylor managed to make an impact today.

August 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Patrick Taylor Jr. (32) is tackled by Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (33) and cornerback Cor'dale Flott (18) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Flott was able to break up a pass from Caleb Williams to Jahdae Walker early in the runs, while Taylor was later credited with a disruption as Williams tried to find tight end Caleb Loveland. The cherry on top was an interception for Erick Hallett II on a pass from Tyson Bagent. Hallett, who I had missing the roster in our latest 53-man projection, is making a strong argument for his inclusion today.

Safety Tony Adams also came down with a pick late in the day. The Titans didn't completely neutralize Chicago's offense, with Williams leading the Bears to two red-zone scores, but it's worth pointing out that the secondary looked improved nonetheless. Baby steps.

Xavier Restrepo's Undeniable Push for a Roster Spot

Restrepo has seemingly been slowly pulling away with Tennessee's final WR spot, and today's joint practice fueled that fire more than any before it. Not only did Restrepo get runs with the starters, but he also pulled down a one-handed snag from Cam Ward that served as a major highlight of the day.

His apparent direct competitor for the seat, Bryce Oliver, reportedly let slip two drops in 7v7 play. This is a position battle that Saturday's game could very well decide before roster cuts.

Oliver's contributions on special teams are the strongest remaining argument for his bid, but Restrepo consistently outpacing Oliver as a receiver should give him the edge.