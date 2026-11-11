Week 10 Fantasy Football Injury Report: The Latest Updates On George Pickens, Josh Jacobs, Mike Evans, And More

It's Wednesday, and that means the first injury reports of the week have been released. Before you can set your lineup for Week 10, you need to know all the latest injury updates on all the top stars in fantasy football. This is the fantasy football injury report for Week 10.

Injury Report: Week 10

Quarterbacks

QB Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

Willis suffered a groin injury in Week 9 and has been placed on injured reserve. Kyle McCord is expected to take over as the starter in his absence.

QB Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

Murray will miss another week with his hamstring injury. After the Vikings traded for Kirk Cousins this week, we'd expect that they throw him into the starter's role immediately.

QB Gardner Minshew, Arizona Cardinals

Minshew has suffered a UCL injury and is out for the season. With Jacoby Brissett having been traded to the Baltimore Ravens, rookie Carson Beck will take over the starting job.

QB Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Drew Locks is expected to get another start in Week 10, with Darnold still dealing with a quad injury.

QB Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Watson has cleared the league's concussion protocol and is set to take back over as the starter in Cleveland this week.

Running Backs

RB Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

After missing Week 9, Skattebo is good to go for Week 9.

RB Travis Etienne Jr, New Orleans Saints

Etienne finally returned to practice on Wednesday and has a shot at returning from IR this week. Alvin Kamara was not able to practice, and neither was CJ Donaldson.

RB Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

Jacobs will miss Week 10 after undergoing surgery to repair his injured finger. We will be back to some combination of MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson, and Pierre Strong.

RB Bam Knight, Arizona Cardinals

Knight is back at practice after missing Week 9 with a concussion. If he's cleared, he will likely split the backfield with Tyler Allgeier.

RB Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers

Brooks resumed practicing and had his 21-day window opened. It's hard to have any faith that he can stay healthy.

Wide Receivers

WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Nacua will miss an extended period of time due to a knee injury. The team is hopeful he will return in about five weeks. Davante Adams will also be sidelined for at least a few more weeks.

WR George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

After missing Week 9 with a hamstring injury, Pickens was able to practice in some capacity on Wednesday and is trending in the right direction for Week 10.

WR Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers

Evans was unable to return to practice on Wednesday as he tries to recover from an Achilles injury.

WR Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals

Wilson suffered a serious neck injury, and his season is over. The team is hopeful for his long-term future.

Tight Ends

TE Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys

Ferguson is not practicing to start the week and is expected to miss time due to a knee injury.

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