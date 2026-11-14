Week 10 Fantasy Football Injury Report: The Latest Updates on Kenneth Walker, Amon-Ra St. Brown, And More

The weekend is here, and we are just hours away from the kickoff of our 10th fantasy football Sunday. We need to get our lineups set, but you need all the latest updates and information about the biggest injuries to the top stars. This is our final fantasy football injury report for Week 10.

Injury Report: Week 10

Quarterbacks

QB Drew Lock, Seattle Seahawks

Lock has been cleared to play and will start this week, with Sam Darnold once again sidelined. We do not view him as a significant downgrade from Darnold for any of the Seahawks' weapons.

Running Backs

RB Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs

Walker has been ruled out for Week 10 with a groin injury. His absence immediately shoots rookie Emmett Johnson up to being a must-start option. This is not believed to be a long-term issue.

RB Travis Etienne Jr, New Orleans Saints

Etienne is expected to be activated from injured reserve for Week 10 and will play. His return sinks any value that Audric Estime might have had.

RB David Montgomery, Houston Texans

Montgomery is listed as questionable for Week 10 and will be a game-time decision. We do expect him to play, but his workload is a complete question mark. Be sure to make sure he is active before plugging him into your lineup.

RB Bam Knight, Arizona Cardinals

Knight has cleared the concussion protocol and will return in Week 10. He will likely split the backfield with Tyler Allgeier.

RB Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers

Despite returning to practice this week, Brooks is listed as doubtful and is not expected to make his return this week.

Wide Receivers

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

St. Brown is listed as questionable for Week 10, but is expected to play. He should still be monitored up until game time to be sure that he's active.

WR George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

Pickens is good to go and will suit up in Week 10.

WR Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers

Evans has once again been ruled out for Week 10, but Deebo Samuel is set to return. This gives the 49ers at least some reinforcements.

WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

Wilson, along with Adonai Mitchell and Omar Cooper Jr are all listed as questionable for Week 10, but all are expected to suit up. You should still monitor their availability up until game time.

WR Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers

McConkey was not able to practice on Friday, and his status is in question for Monday Night Football. This is one to watch closely if you have the misfortune of relying on McConkey this week.

Tight Ends

TE TJ Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

Hockenson has been ruled out for Week 10, which should funnel more targets to the wide receivers.

TE Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys

Ferguson has been ruled out for Week 10. Brevyn Spann-Ford is the next man up.

TE Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Freiermuth is listed as questionable for Week 10 with an illness. He popped up on the injury report Saturday, so this one could go either way.

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