We have reached the weekend, and we have to put the final touches on our fantasy football lineups for Week 11. Before we can do that, we need to know all the latest injury updates on all the top fantasy stars. This is our final fantasy football injury report for Week 11.

Final Injury Report: Week 11

Quarterbacks

QB Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mayfield is back at practice and looks like he should be able to play this week. He is an upgrade over Jalon Daniels for all the Buccaneers' pass-catchers.

QB Geno Smith, New York Jets

Smith is also trending in the right direction this week after injuring his ankle while getting crushed in Week 10.

QB Carson Beck, Arizona Cardinals

Beck is looking very unlikely to play in Week 11 and could even be ruled out by the time you read this. Josh Johnson is expected to get the start. This offense will be a disaster regardless of who starts.

Running Backs

RB Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs have ruled out Walker for Week 11. Rookie Emmett Johnson, whom we have ranked as an RB1, gets another shot to start.

RB Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

Tuten looks to be truly questionable for Week 11 with an ankle injury. However, he has been able to play through it in the past few weeks. There is a chance he ends up being a game-time call.

RB Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

Monangai is finally set to return from his lingering toe injury he suffered in Week 4. He is a legitimate threat to D'Andre Swift's volume.

RB Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers

Brooks is once again listed as questionable, but it looks like he should return on Sunday after getting a full week of practice. Fantasy owners shouldn't be expecting much out of him.

Wide Receivers

WR Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers

Evans is questionable for Week 11, but it looks like he has a real shot to return from his Achilles injury. However, he is shaping up to be a game-time call, so be sure to monitor this situation closely.

WR Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

Tate is still listed as questionable, but after getting in a full practice on Friday, it looks like he should return to action this week. He could see his volume increase with Wan'Dale Robinson now out for the season.

WR Omar Cooper Jr, New York Jets

Cooper has been ruled out. His absence could give a boost to Adonai Mitchell.

WR Michael Pittman Jr, Pittsburgh Steelers

After getting in two full practices to finish the week, there is a chance that Pittman could be activated from IR this weekend and return to action on Sunday.

Tight Ends

TE Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Bowers is listed as questionable for Week 11 and is shaping up to be a true game-time call. Don't believe anything this coaching staff tells you unless we get an official designation. He could play, but you should also have a backup plan.

TE Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills

Kincaid is doubtful for Week 11 and is not expected to play. Dawson Knox could see a few more targets.

TE Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys

As expected, Ferguson has been ruled out for Week 11.

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