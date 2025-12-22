TreVeyon Henderson’s Head Injury Opens Door for Rhamondre Stevenson Ahead of Fantasy Championship Week

TreVeyon Henderson suffered a head injury in his Week 16 matchup against the Ravens, making his status one to monitor closely with the fantasy football championship round approaching. If Henderson is forced to miss time, running back Rhamondre Stevenson would likely step in and handle the bulk of the workload.

TreVeyon Henderson Suffers Head Injury

TreVeyon Henderson suffered a head injury during his Week 16 matchup against the Ravens, bringing his day to an early end in the second quarter. Before exiting the contest, he logged five rushing attempts for just three yards and added a nine-yard reception on his lone target, all while playing only 14 total snaps. The early departure severely limited his overall production, resulting in just 2.2 fantasy points and leaving fantasy managers closely monitoring his status heading into the coming week.

#Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson was injured on the previous play. He stayed down on the field, and the medical staff is now checking on him, pic.twitter.com/yUU1Gj8fhn — New England Sports Fellow (@_JosephManning) December 22, 2025

Henderson’s injury is a major blow to the New England Patriots, as he had been showing improvement each week. In Week 15, he recorded his highest rushing performance of the season against the Bills, rushing 14 times for 148 yards and two touchdowns. In fantasy football, he ranks as RB21 overall, averaging 12 PPR points per game.

Rhamondre Stevenson Set To Take Over As Patriots Lead RB

Once Henderson exited the game, Rhamondre Stevenson took over in a big way. He carried the ball eight times for 51 yards and a touchdown, while also contributing in the passing game with two receptions on three targets for 27 yards. Stevenson handled a hefty workload of 62 total snaps and finished the contest with an impressive 17.8 fantasy points.

This was Stevenson’s second-highest fantasy point total of the season, behind his Week 2 performance against the Dolphins, where he scored 21.2 points. In that game, he rushed 11 times for 54 yards and added five catches on five targets for 88 yards.

In addition to Stevenson, Patriots RB D’Ernest Johnson could see an expanded role if Henderson is forced to miss Week 17. Johnson didn’t log any snaps in Week 16 but may return in a change-of-pace role behind Stevenson moving forward.

Patriots Matchup Week 17 Matchup

In Week 17, the Patriots are set to face the New York Jets in what figures to be a highly favorable matchup. The 3-12 Jets boast one of the league’s worst defenses, ranking 28th in fantasy points allowed and giving up the third-most points to opposing running backs this season. This makes them a prime opportunity for Patriots’ rushers to deliver a strong fantasy performance.

More Fantasy Sports On Si News