Lamar Jackson, Quinshon Judkins And 3 Other Notable Week 16 Fantasy Football Injuries

Week 16 of the NFL season brought a plethora of notable injuries throughout the league which will have an immense impact on fantasy football down the stretch of the season. Many leagues are set to enter fantasy championship matchups in Week 17, and could be without some of their best players during the most crucial moments of the season. These are five notable injuries with significant fantasy football impact from Week 16:

Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens

One of the most notable injuries of the Week 16 slate occurred on Sunday Night Football, when Baltimore Ravens quarterback and two-time MVP Lamar Jackson exited due to a back injury. Jackson was unable to return to the 28-24 loss, thrusting backup Tyler Huntley into action against the New England Patriots. His injury throws his status up in the air for a crucial Week 17 matchup against the Green Bay Packers as the Ravens look to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Jackson has faced his share of inconsistency in fantasy football as he’s dealt with injuries throughout the season, but has provided immensely valuable production at times. Through Week 16, Jackson is averaging 16.7 points per week from under center, good for a QB17 ranking in regards to his scoring averages.

Quinshon Judkins - Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns nearly pulled off the upset of the weekend over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon, but ultimately fell in a 23-20 loss, due in large part to a crucial injury in the backfield. Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins sustained a leg injury and was carted off the field, unavailable to return. It was later revealed that Judkins suffered a fractured fibula and a dislocated ankle, putting a premature end to his rookie campaign.

Judkins offered a valuable spark in fantasy football in his first NFL season, emerging as one of the few bright spots among a lowly Browns squad. Judkins finished Week 16 ranked second among all rookies in yards from scrimmage, posting 827 rushing yards and seven touchdowns over 230 carries, adding 26 catches for 171 yards in the passing game.

Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills

Bills fans held their breath as Josh Allen walked with trainers to the locker room prior to halftime during Sunday’s win over Cleveland. The quarterback donned a worrying limp, raising concerns as the Bills looked to cap off a 20-10 lead with a victory to keep division title hopes alive. Thankfully, following an X-ray, Allen was cleared to return in the second half and didn’t miss a beat. Allen played in every offensive snap in the final two periods and offered a confident update on his injury after the game.

To the delight of fantasy managers, Allen isn’t expected to miss any time after managing to return in Week 16, entering Week 17 ranked as fantasy football’s leading scorer on the season. He’ll remain a must-start in fantasy as the Bills look to retain their AFC East crown in a competitive divisional race.

Jordan Love - Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears matched up for one of the costliest games of Week 16. The Bears took one step closer to claiming the NFC North title with a 22-16 overtime win over the Packers, who were forced to operate without their starting quarterback. Jordan Love sustained a concussion, forcing him out of Sunday’s game as Chicago overcame a 16-6 deficit with Malik Willis at the helm. Love will enter concussion protocol as Green Bay looks to rebound in Week 17.

Love has presented valuable fantasy production throughout the season, averaging 16.1 points per week entering the new week. The Packers could be without Love for a crucial trip to Baltimore to take on the Ravens on Saturday night. It’s worth noting that backup Malik Willis is also dealing with injury entering the week, battling through a shoulder injury for a potential start this weekend.

TreyVeyon Henderson - New England Patriots

New England picked up a crucial win as they work to fend off the Bills for the AFC East title, taking down Baltimore on the road in a comeback win, despite a crucial injury on the offensive side of the ball. Rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson suffered a head injury against the Ravens during the first half. He walked off the field under his own power, but was later ruled out. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t offer an update on the running back following the win, so fantasy managers should continue to monitor his status throughout the week leading up to a Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets.

Henderson was in the midst of a breakout stretch in his emergence as the feature back in New England’s offense, posting 55 rushing yards in each of his last seven games leading up to Sunday night’s contest. During that stretch, he averaged 17.9 points among PPR leagues, posting dominant production with consistent volume.

