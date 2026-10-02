Week 4 Fantasy Football Impact: D’Andre Swift Latest Injury Update 

The Chicago Bears had a surprising non-participant at their first non-walk-through practice this week. That player was their RB1, D’Andre Swift. If he is out, another Bears RB could have a big-time fantasy performance in Week 4 against the New York Jets.

D’Andre Swift Injury News

Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) reacts after getting a first down during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

D’Andre Swift played until the last snap of Chicago’s Week 3 Monday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He was also not listed on the team’s injury report for their practice on Wednesday, Sep. 29. However, for their Practice on Thursday, Oct. 1, he was a non-participant with a listed knee injury.

There has been little to no information that has come out regarding the severity of his injury. So fantasy managers should not freak out just yet. He could just be not participating mainly for rest, with his injury being minor.

If he is ruled out in their practice on Friday, Oct. 2, then fantasy managers start to worry. If he does miss time, Bears RB2 Kyle Monangai becomes an intriguing player to start in fantasy for the upcoming slate of games.

Kyle Monangai Week 4 Fantasy Outlook Without D'Andre Swift

Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) runs against Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jihaad Campbell (11) during the second half at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Swift is out, Monangai, who plays a bigger role than the typical NFL backup RB currently—snap share has been between 31% and 43% in 2026—then Monangai would see his snap share rise to more of a workhorse RB role. This was seen in the lone game Swift missed in 2025, in Week 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals. In that contest, Monangai rushed 26 times for 176 yards and had three receptions for 22 yards.

The Bears do have an RB3 with notable NFL experience, Roschon Johnson, but would likely not lean on him to fill the role Monangai currently has as Chicago’s RB2. The last time he logged two or more carries in a game was in Week 18 of the 2024 season against the Green Bay Packers. That, combined with the success Monangai has had in a lead back role and as a reserved RB in general, should give him almost all of the snaps in the Bears’ backfield.

Colston Loveland fantasy managers, if you have any hope left in the one game Swift missed in 2025 against Cincinnati, he started to show his capability as a player in his rookie season. He had six receptions for 118 receiving yards and two TDs.

The increased volume Monangai would receive if Swift missed time would make him a startable fantasy player in Week 4, but his matchup against the Jets will be difficult. They are currently allowing the seventh-fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL, 87.3. In two of their three matchups, they held opposing RB1s to ranks outside the top 30 in highest-scoring PPR fantasy performances for the week at their position: Tennessee Titans RB1 in Week 1, Tony Pollard ranked as RB44, and in Week 2, Green Bay Packers RB1 MarShawn Lloyd ranked as RB31.

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