Fantasy Football Implications for Travis Etienne Jr.

The New Orleans Saints offense took a significant hit today as head coach Kellen Moore announced that running back Travis Etienne Jr. is heading to Injured Reserve due to a lingering hamstring injury.

Etienne had served as the team's tempo setter and primary rushing option through the opening weeks, but this designation guarantees he will miss at least the next four games. For fantasy managers who have Etienne on their rosters, the next actions are league-dependent: move him to your designated IR spot right away to free up an active roster slot. If your league lacks an IR slot, hold him on your bench if you have the depth to survive the next month. However, in shallow leagues (10-team formats or shorter benches) with pressing lineup needs, Etienne becomes a realistic drop candidate for immediate waiver wire assistance over the next four weeks.

Is Alvin Kamara now the lead fantasy back for the Saints?

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) rushes as Carolina Panthers linebacker Christian Rozeboom (56) defends during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Etienne out of the fold, veteran Alvin Kamara steps into the driver's seat of this New Orleans backfield. Kamara’s greatest fantasy asset remains his elite receiving profile out of the backfield and high-floor PPR value. Under Kellen Moore’s offensive scheme, Kamara should see a noticeable uptick in targets, screen designs, and high-leverage third-down work.

While his days as a true 20-carry bellcow back are behind him, his target volume alone cements him as a high-end Flex play with RB2 upside in PPR and half-PPR formats for at least the next four weeks. Expect Kamara to command the high-value touches in the passing game and operate as the primary safety valve for the Saints' passing attack.

Or will Kendre Miller help win fantasy football championships?

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller (5) carries the ball while defended by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) int he third quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Etienne injury opens up a major door for third-year back Kendre Miller, as well. While Kamara handles the satellite and pass-catching role, Miller is the primary candidate to absorb Etienne’s ground work between the tackles.

Miller possesses the size and explosive running style needed to handle early-down carries and short-yardage goal-line situations. If Miller can capture 10 to 12 carries per game along with goal-line work, he immediately vaults from a streaming option/speculative bench stash into a viable Flex option with TD-dependent RB2 upside.

The Verdict

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball while defended by Baltimore Ravens safety Jaylinn Hawkins (21) in the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While both backs receive a clear lift (and should be rostered), expectation favors a split backfield with Alvin Kamara holding the higher overall fantasy ceiling over the next four-plus weeks.

In terms of pure touch distribution, a 60-40 split favoring Kamara is the most logical outcome. Given Kamara's age and heavy career workload, New Orleans is unlikely to run him into the ground with 20-plus carries a game, so protecting his health will require keeping Miller heavily involved on early downs.

From a PPR scoring perspective, Kamara’s high-value pass-catching targets give him a significantly higher floor than Miller's standard rushing production. Miller will gain valuable Flex appeal (especially in standard scoring leagues), but Kamara remains the Saints running back to roster for consistent weekly fantasy output. That shouldn't preclude Miller from being scooped off waiver wires in all leagues, however. While Kamara is ahead of Miller by 15 spots this week, both players are ranked as top-50 players in our Week 4 Running Back Rankings.