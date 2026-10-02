Week 4 Fantasy Football Injury Report: The Final Updates On Ladd McConkey, Mike Evans, And All The Top Stars

It's Friday and the final injury reports are now in for every team other than the team's playing on Monday Night Football, who have one more practice left. Before you set your lineups this week, you need all the latest updates on all the top injured stars. This is our final fantasy football injury report for Week 4.

Injury Report

Quarterbacks

QB Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Despite traveling with the team to London and shockingly returning to practice this week in a limited capacity after dislocating his elbow in Week 2, Daniels has been ruled out for Sunday's game. Marcus Mariota will get at least one more start against the Indianapolis Colts this week.

QB Tyson Bagent, Chicago Bears

Bagent was able to clear the concussion protocol just one day before the Bears' Monday Night Football game last week, but did not play. After taking the first-team reps all week, it looks like he'll get the start over Case Keenum in Week 4.

Running Backs

RB Breece Hall, New York Jets

Breece Hall has been ruled out for Week 4 due to a quad injury he suffered late in Week 3. Braelon Allen is the favorite to lead the backfield in his absence, with Isaiah Davis potentially seeing an increased role as well.

RB Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

After being questionable all last week and appearing to be limited in Week 3, Price has been ruled out for Week 4. Emanuel Wilson and George Holani are expected to split the backfield with Price sidelined.

RB Rachaad White, Washington Commanders

White has been ruled out for the Commanders' Week 4 game in London. Jacory Croskey-Merritt should have an increased role, and there will likely be another back who handles the passing-down work. The team did just sign Austin Ekeler, who may or may not be up to speed, and rookie Kaytron Allen could be an option as well.

Wide Receivers

WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Jefferson has been ruled out for Week 4. Jordan Addison now has WR1 upside against the Miami Dolphins, and Jauan Jennings should see an increased role.

WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

After missing the past two weeks due to a hip injury, Nacua is set to return this week. His presence will negatively impact Davante Adams' fantasy value.

WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

Smith has been ruled out for Week 4, and this could potentially be a multi-week injury. Dontayvion Wicks is the next man up, and Makai Lemon could finally make an impact.

WR Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

Despite being listed as questionable, we fully expect Flowers to play this week after returning in Week 3 and not suffering any setbacks to his ailing hamstring.

WR Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Evans is set to be a game-time decision due to the rib injury he suffered in Week 3. He has also been dealing with a litany of other injuries dating back to training camp.

WR Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Rams

McConkey, who was already dealing with a rib injury, is now also dealing with a foot injury he suffered in practice. He is listed as questionable, but we are very concerned about him playing and how he'll perform if he does play.

WR Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

McLaurin was added to the injury report with a hamstring injury on Friday. We don't have much information on this, but it is concerning, so we will be monitoring it closely.

WR Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers

Coker is once again questionable with a quad injury, but is expected to play in Week 4.

WR Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins

Douglas has been ruled out with an ankle injury for the second consecutive week. His absence should open up more opportunities for Chris Bell and Malik Washington.

WR Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets

Mitchell will miss another game due to his finger injury. Kenyon Sadiq should have another big game.

Tight Ends

TE Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

As expected, Goedert has once again been ruled out due to a knee injury.

TE Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams

Ferguson has been placed on injured reserve due to his ankle injury.

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