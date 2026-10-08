Week 5 Fantasy Football Impact: Kyle Monangai and D’Andre Swift Injury Updates

The Chicago Bears in their last two games have run the ball at an unreal level, combining for 89 rushing attempts. That workload has possibly shown signs of wearing on their top two RBs, D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai. Their availability for Sunday is now in question in a matchup against an ideal opponent for their Week 5 fantasy outlooks, the Green Bay Packers.

D’Andre Swift Latest Injury News

Oct 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) stands on the sideline against the New York Jets at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Week 4 against the New York Jets, D’Andre Swift had his worst fantasy football performance of the season. He had 15 carries for 58 yards, while Monangai had 30 carries for 146 yards and two TDs. It was the first game this season where Monangai had a higher carry total than he did. Swift's reduced role appeared not to be injury-related. It had to do with a fumble he had in the third quarter, which gave way to Monangai’s breakout.

While Swift’s shortened snap share a week ago was not because of injury, in the Bears' first practice of the week on Wednesday, Oct. 7, he was a non-participant due to a listed hip and knee injury. However, fantasy managers should not have any major concerns, as on Thursday of this week, Swift was a limited participant in practice.

Kyle Monangai Latest Injury News

Oct 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) gets tripped up on a run against the New York Jets during the second half at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The more troubling injury update is with Monangai. He did not practice in any capacity on Wednesday and Thursday, and based on what ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler stated, his active status past Week 5 could also be in jeopardy.

“Bears RB Kyle Monangai is dealing with a turf toe injury, placing uncertainty around his availability over the next 1-2 weeks, per sources, though he’s hoping to play through it, and the team/player are still managing the situation,” said Fowler on X.

Bears RB Week 5 Fantasy Outlook

The Packers are a team that either of the Bears RBs, Swift and Monangai, whether they are both available or just one of them is available, can post promising fantasy outings against. They are currently giving up the fifth-most rushing yards per game in the league, 139.3. They are also giving up the third-most PPR fantasy points to opposing RBs for far in 2026. Despite their overall struggles in defending the run, they have shown the capability to limit other opposing RBs' fantasy output, doing so in their latest game in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Buccaneers RB1, Bucky Irving, had 16 carries for 61 yards against Green Bay. He also had his first game of the season without recording a reception. That slotted him as RB42 in PPR fantasy formats for the week.

If for whatever reason both Swift and Monagai were ruled out for Week 5, Bears RB3 Roschon Johnson would become a borderline starting fantasy option. He has yet to have a regular-season game with over 11 carries or over 40 rushing yards in his four-year career. So even if he is the listed RB1 for the Bears in Week 5, fantasy managers should not have high expectations regarding what he can produce, despite the run-heavy nature of Chicago’s offense through four games.

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