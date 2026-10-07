Week 5 Fantasy Football Injury Report: The Latest Updates On Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Tee Higgins, And More

We have reached mid-week, and the first batch of injury reports is out for Week 5. You'll need to know all the latest injury news before setting your fantasy football lineup this week. This is our Week 5 fantasy football injury report.

Injury Report: Week 5

Quarterbacks

QB Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Daniels was a full participant in practice today and is tracking toward returning in Week 5. We would be surprised if he doesn't return with his new elbow brace this week against the New York Giants.

QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Jackson was not able to practice on Wednesday. This is not a good start to a week in which Jackson was already a long shot to play. It seems more likely than not that Tyler Huntley will be out there for the Ravens this week.

Running Backs

RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Barkley was not able to practice today, and he is not expected to play in Week 5. With Tank Bigsby also landing on IR this week, Will Shipley is expected to be the starter, while the team has also elevated Dameon Pierce from the practice squad.

RB Breece Hall, New York Jets

According to Aaron Glenn, Hall remains week to week. He is a long shot at best to play this week, and he could still be looking at a multi-week absence. Braelon Allen will continue to lead the backfield in Hall's absence.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

Stevenson was not able to practice today and looks to be truly questionable with a leg injury. This is a situation that we will be monitoring throughout the week. TreVeyon Henderson would become a fantastic fantasy option if Stevenson misses Week 5.

RB Chris Brooks, Green Bay Packers

Brooks missed practice on Wednesday with an ankle injury. While he's not a viable fantasy option, his potential absence could consolidate snaps in the Packers' backfield between MarShawn Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson.

Wide Receivers

WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Chase remains in the NFL's concussion protocol. We likely won't have much clarity on this situation until Friday at the soonest. This one could legitimately go either way, and there is no way to rush any update.

WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

Higgins was limited in practice on Wednesday due to an adductor injury he suffered late in Week 4. It's not clear whether or not he will play, but getting in a practice is a good start to the week.

WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Jefferson was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday after missing Week 4 with an ankle injury, while Jordan Addison missed practice with a minor hamstring injury. This will be a WR corps to watch throughout the week.

WR Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers

McConkey was a limited participant in practice today after re-aggravating his foot injury in Week 4. He appears to be truly questionable for Week 5 and could end up being a game-time decision.

Tight Ends

TE Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

Goedert returned to practice today and has a shot at returning from his knee injury in Week 5. He would be an interesting option, with DeVonta Smith expected to be sidelined again this week.

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