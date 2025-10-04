Fantasy Sports

Lamar Jackson, Terry McLaurin, And More NFL Stars Ruled Out In Week 5 Injury Report

Lamar Jackson, Terry McLaurin, CeeDee Lamb, and more NFL stars have been ruled out or are questionable in the final Week 5 injury report.

Week 5 is here, and there is a ton of injury news to get caught up on. These are the injuries that you need to know about before setting your lineup this Sunday. This is the final Week 5 injury report. 

QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out Jackson with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 4. Cooper Rush will get the start this week against the Houston Texans. The absence of Jackson will be a huge downgrade for everyone in the offense, with the possible exception of Justice Hill, who could see more snaps and targets with Rush under center and the team potentially playing from behind.   

QB Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Daniels has been cleared to return from his knee injury and will get the start this week. He is a big upgrade over Marcus Mariota for all the pass-catchers in Washington; however, he will be without his top option, Terry McLaurin. 

QB JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

McCarthy has once again been ruled out this week with an ankle injury, and Carson Wentz will get another start. Wentz isn't necessarily a downgrade for anyone else in this offense, but he is not a fantasy option this week against the Browns.

RB Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Irving has been ruled out this week with a foot injury, which significantly boosts Rachaad White's value and makes Sean Tucker an intriguing desperation play. 

RB Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals

Benson has been placed on injured reserve with a knee injury and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks. In his absence, Michael Carter and Emari Demercado are expected to split the running back duties. This is a backfield you should wait to see before starting either back. 

RB Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers

Hubbard has been ruled out for Week 5 with a calf injury, making Rico Dowdle an interesting flex option against a terrible Miami defense. 

RB Tyrone Tracy Jr, New York Giants

Tracy has once again been ruled out with a shoulder injury. Rookie Cam Skattebo will continue to handle a bell-cow workload. 

RB Braelon Allen, New York Jets

Allen has landed on injured reserve with a knee injury and is expected to miss 8-12 weeks. His absence is a huge boost for Breece Hall and could lead to fantasy relevance for Isaiah Davis. 

RB Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans

There is a chance that Spears could return from injured reserve this week, but he will likely be a game-time decision. 

RB Miles Sanders, Dallas Cowboys  

Sanders looks like he is on the wrong side of questionable for Week 5 with an ankle injury. We are expecting to get our first look at rookie Jaydon Blue this weekend. 

WR Ceedee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Lamb has once again been ruled out with an ankle injury, as expected. George Pickens will once again serve as the WR1 with Jalen Tolbert stepping up as the WR2 in Dallas. KaVontae Turpin has also been ruled out.  

WR Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

McLaurin has again been ruled out with a quad injury this week. The good news is, Deebo Samuel has been removed from the injury report and is good to go.

WR Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

As expected, Evans will miss another game with a hamstring injury. Returning this week was never realistic.

WR Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans

Ridley is questionable for Week 5 with knee and elbow injuries. If he were to miss the game, rookie Elic Ayomanor could see even more targets this week. 

WR Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

Pierce has been ruled out for Week 5 with a concussion. 

TE Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Bowers will play through his knee injury again this week, but also admits that it has been impacting his play. 

TE Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

Johnson is considered questionable for Week 5. If you are depending on him, you should have an emergency backup plan. 

