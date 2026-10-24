Week 7 Fantasy Football Injury Replacements For Puka Nacua, Emeka Egbuka, Jeremiyah Smith, And More

There are quite a few big-time fantasy football stars out this week or potentially out. Some of those players include Jeremiyah Love, Puka Nacua, Emeka Egbuka, and Rashee Rice. However, when a star goes down, it opens an opportunity for another player. These are our top fantasy football injury replacements for Week 7.

Injury Replacements: Week 7

RB Bam Knight, Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals first-round rookie Jeremiyah Love has been ruled out again for Week 7 due to an ankle injury. Knight played a surprisingly large role in the offense last week and is expected to lead the backfield again this week. In Week 6, he carried the ball 15 times for 80 yards, while catching both his targets for 18 yards.

Tyler Allgeier will also have a role in this offense and will likely handle most of the goal-line work. Nevertheless, we expect the majority of the carries to go to Knight again this week.

WR Konata Mumpfield, Los Angeles Rams

Nacua has not been ruled out for Week 7 but will be a game-time decision after injuring his calf in practice on Thursday and missing Friday's practice. He seems to be trending in the wrong direction. While he still could play, you should prepare is if he won't.

If Nacua can't go, Mumpfield is set to line up as the team's WR1. We've already seen him have a big game this season when he stepped in as the WR2. He caught four of eight targets for 93 yards and a touchdown in Week 3. If he is on your waiver wire, he's a great replacement option this week.

WR Ted Hurst III, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have ruled out Egbuka after he failed to clear the league's concussion protocol. While Chris Godwin could see an increased role, he is widely owned, and his upside is capped.

Third-round rookie will get a shot to step into a starting role and potentially have a breakout game. He has a ton of upside and is widely available on waiver wires. If you are scrambling for a replacement, grab Hurst and plug him in.

WR Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs

Rice is going to miss another game with a hamstring injury. We saw Worthy step up as the WR1 in his absence last week, and we have no reason to expect anything different this week. In Week 6, he caught all seven of his targets for 73 yards. He always has some upside, but his expanded role also gives him a safer floor. You can confidently start him this week with Rice out.

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