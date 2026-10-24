Week 7 Fantasy Football Injury Report: The Latest Updates On Breece Hall, Puka Nacua, And All The Top Stars
The weekend is here, and it's time to set our fantasy football lineups. Before you set your lineups, you need to know all the latest injury updates on all the top fantasy football stars. This is our fantasy football injury report for Week 7.
Injury Report: Week 7
Quarterbacks
QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Jackson was a limited participant all week in practice and is trending toward returning from his ankle injury this week. If he is a surprise inactive, Tyler Huntley would be in line for another start.
QB Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mayfield practiced all week, but is still listed as questionable with a thumb injury. We expect him to make his return on Sunday, but Jalon Daniels would get another start if he can't go.
Running Backs
RB Breece Hall, New York Jets
Hall will be a game-time decision this week. This one could legitimately go either way.
We lean toward him missing one game, but that is far from a lock. If he plays, he will likely be in a committee with Braelon Allen, but Allen would be a locked-in RB1 in a great matchup against the Miami Dolphins without him.
RB Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals
Love has been ruled out for Week 7. Bam Knight is expected to lead the backfield on Sunday, with Tyler Allgeier also playing a significant role in the offense.
RB Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns
Judkins has been removed from the injury report and is set to return from his ankle injury. Dylan Sampson is listed as questionable but is also expected to make his return to action this week.
RB Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings
Mason practiced all week and is expected to be activated from the injured reserve this week. Aaron Jones is reportedly dealing with a minor knee injury, so Mason could be in line for significant volume in Week 7.
RB David Montgomery, Houston Texans
Montgomery will miss another game with a knee injury. Woody Marks will once again step in as the Texans' lead back this week.
RB Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks
Charbonnet has surprisingly been ruled out for Week 7. Emanuel Wilson will get another start for the Seahawks.
RB Brian Robinson Jr, Atlanta Falcons
Robinson has been ruled out for Week 7 with a hamstring injury. Bijan Robinson should handle a full bell-cow workload in his absence.
Wide Receivers
WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
Nacua will be a game-time decision on Sunday after suffering a calf injury on Thursday. We view him as being on the wrong side of questionable. Konata Mumpfield would be the WR1 in LA if Nacua can't go.
WR Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers
Evans has been ruled out for Week 7 with an Achilles injury, among multiple other ailments. Deebo Samuel has also been ruled out. Christian Kirk is expected to return and would likely be their WR1.
WR Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs
Rice has once again been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Xavier Worthy will step in as the team's WR1.
WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Egbuka was unable to clear the league's concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Week 7. Ted Hurst III should be in line for an expanded role.
WR Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets
Mitchell will return from his finger injury this week.
WR Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins
Douglas is set to return from his ankle injury in Week 7.
Tight Ends
TE Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts
Warren has once again been ruled out this week with a groin injury.
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Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.Follow CoolCutter21