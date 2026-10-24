Week 7 Fantasy Football Injury Report: The Latest Updates On Breece Hall, Puka Nacua, And All The Top Stars

The weekend is here, and it's time to set our fantasy football lineups. Before you set your lineups, you need to know all the latest injury updates on all the top fantasy football stars. This is our fantasy football injury report for Week 7.

Injury Report: Week 7

Quarterbacks

QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Jackson was a limited participant all week in practice and is trending toward returning from his ankle injury this week. If he is a surprise inactive, Tyler Huntley would be in line for another start.

QB Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mayfield practiced all week, but is still listed as questionable with a thumb injury. We expect him to make his return on Sunday, but Jalon Daniels would get another start if he can't go.

Running Backs

RB Breece Hall, New York Jets

Hall will be a game-time decision this week. This one could legitimately go either way.

We lean toward him missing one game, but that is far from a lock. If he plays, he will likely be in a committee with Braelon Allen, but Allen would be a locked-in RB1 in a great matchup against the Miami Dolphins without him.

RB Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

Love has been ruled out for Week 7. Bam Knight is expected to lead the backfield on Sunday, with Tyler Allgeier also playing a significant role in the offense.

RB Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

Judkins has been removed from the injury report and is set to return from his ankle injury. Dylan Sampson is listed as questionable but is also expected to make his return to action this week.

RB Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

Mason practiced all week and is expected to be activated from the injured reserve this week. Aaron Jones is reportedly dealing with a minor knee injury, so Mason could be in line for significant volume in Week 7.

RB David Montgomery, Houston Texans

Montgomery will miss another game with a knee injury. Woody Marks will once again step in as the Texans' lead back this week.

RB Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks

Charbonnet has surprisingly been ruled out for Week 7. Emanuel Wilson will get another start for the Seahawks.

RB Brian Robinson Jr, Atlanta Falcons

Robinson has been ruled out for Week 7 with a hamstring injury. Bijan Robinson should handle a full bell-cow workload in his absence.

Wide Receivers

WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Nacua will be a game-time decision on Sunday after suffering a calf injury on Thursday. We view him as being on the wrong side of questionable. Konata Mumpfield would be the WR1 in LA if Nacua can't go.

WR Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers

Evans has been ruled out for Week 7 with an Achilles injury, among multiple other ailments. Deebo Samuel has also been ruled out. Christian Kirk is expected to return and would likely be their WR1.

WR Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

Rice has once again been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Xavier Worthy will step in as the team's WR1.

WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Egbuka was unable to clear the league's concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Week 7. Ted Hurst III should be in line for an expanded role.

WR Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets

Mitchell will return from his finger injury this week.

WR Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins

Douglas is set to return from his ankle injury in Week 7.

Tight Ends

TE Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

Warren has once again been ruled out this week with a groin injury.

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