Brock Purdy, Puka Nacua, Brock Bowers And More Stars Land on Week 7 NFL Injury Report

Injuries are shaking up fantasy football lineups as stars like Brock Purdy, Puka Nacua, and Brock Bowers headline a crowded Week 7 NFL injury report that could dramatically impact Sunday’s slate.

Our Sunday slate of football for Week 7 is almost here, and the injuries have been piling up. Fantasy owners have to make sure they have all the last info and updates before locking in their lineup. This is the injury report for Week 7. 

QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Murray is once again listed as questionable for Week 7 and should be viewed as a game-time decision. His status looks to be truly up in the air this week. If he is unable to go, Jacoby Brissett will be in line for another start. 

QB Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Purdy returned to a limited practice this week from his toe injury, which has kept him out for multiple weeks. However, Mac Jones is expected to get another start. The 49ers have no reason to rush Purdy back, being that he's not a significant upgrade from Jones. 

QB JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

McCarthy is listed as questionable this week due to the ankle injury that has been sidelining him. However, Carson Wentz will start in Week 7. This is a similar situation to San Francisco, where the backup is at least on par with the starter. So there is no need to take any risks. 

RB D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

Swift was downgraded to questionable with a mid-week groin injury. This is definitely an injury to keep an eye on. If he does end up being inactive, rookie Kyle Monangai becomes a very interesting fantasy option. 

RB Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers

Hubbard will return this week from the calf injury, which has cost him two weeks. It will be intriguing to see how this backfield plays out after Rico Dowdle has looked incredible the past two weeks.

RB Hassan Haskins, Los Angeles Chargers

Haskins came out of Thursday's practice listed as questionable with a chest injury and then listed as a DNP on Friday. If he can't go on Sunday, Kimani Vidal becomes a much safer start. 

WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Nacua will not play this week after going down with an ankle injury last week. However, he is expected to return after the team's Week 8 bye. Davante Adams will step in as the team's WR1.

WR Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Evans did not practice on Friday, but that was always the plan. He is tentatively expected to return this week on Monday Night Football. They will need him, because they will be without Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin.  

WR Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

McLaurin has been ruled out once again for Week 7 with a hip injury. Deebo Samuel is considered a game-time decision with a heel injury. With Noah Brown already placed on injured reserve, Luke McCaffrey should see a big role this week in a great matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. 

WR Ceedee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Lamb has been removed from the Cowboys' injury report and will return to action this week. 

WR Marvin Harrison Jr, Arizona Cardinals

Harrison has cleared the concussion protocol and will play this week. Zay Jones is still listed as questionable. 

WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

As expected, Wilson will miss this week due to a knee injury. 

WR Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

Johnston has been removed from the Chargers' injury report and will play in Week 7. His return could hurt Ladd McConkey, who finally had a good game in his absence last week. 

WR Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders

Meyers returned to practice on Friday, but looks to be very questionable with knee and toe injuries.

WR Darius Slayton, New York Giants  

Slayton is once again doubtful with a hamstring injury. This could lead to more targets for other Giants' receiving options.  

WR Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts

Downs has not cleared the concussion protocol and will not play this week. 

WR Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers

Coker will make his season debut this week after landing on injured reserve with a quad injury. 

TE George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Kittle says he plans to return this week after being sidelined since Week 1 with a hamstring injury. 

TE Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Bowers did return to practice on Friday, but is not expected to play in Week 7. 

TE Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders

Ertz looks to be on the right side of questionable this week despite struggling with a shoulder injury. 

TE David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

Njoku has been ruled out for Week 7. It's wheels up for rookie Harold Fannin Jr. 

