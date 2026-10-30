Week 8 Fantasy Football Injury Replacements For Breece Hall, AJ Brown, Saquon Barkley, And More Injured Stars

It's unfortunate that fantasy football owners have to deal with injuries, but it's part of the game. Week 8 will be no exception. There are a ton of fantasy football stars who will be or could be sidelined this week, and we want to make sure that you're prepared. These are the key injury replacements for Week 8.

Fantasy Football Injury Replacements

RB Elijah Mitchell, Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley is shaping up to be a game-time decision and is expected to be limited even if he is active. If Barkley is unable to play, Mitchell is the projected starter for Sunday Night Football. He could have a significant role even if Barkley is active because he's clearly not healthy, and hamstring injuries are tough to play through and prone to re-injury.

RB Braelon Allen, New York Jets

Breece Hall is once again looking like a game-time decision and could go either way. If he is still unable to return, Allen will be in line for another start.

He has been outstanding in the starting role, and he has racked up 354 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown over the past three games. Allen is a must-start if Hall is out and a risky flex if he plays.

WR DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots

AJ Brown is dealing with both an ankle and knee injury, and it looks like he could be on the wrong side of questionable for the Patriots' Week 8 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. With Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins already both out for this game, Douglas is set to be the WR1 in New England if Brown can't go. This is a situation you will probably have to monitor right up until game time on Sunday.

WR Tez Johnson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When Emeka Egbuka missed Week 7, the fantasy community was excited about rookie wide receiver Ted Hurst III. He ended up not catching his lone target. It was Johnson who led the team in receiving, catching two passes for 33 yards and a touchdown.

Granted, Baker Mayfield only completing seven of 11 pass attempts for 64 yards does skew this sample size, but Johnson was still ahead of Hurst in the pecking order. We would roll with Johnson this week if we were looking to pick up a Buccaneers wideout for Week 8, with Egbuka once again ruled out.

WR Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles

DeVonta Smith is once again in danger of sitting out this week, and we do not expect him to play. However, there is still a chance that he does play despite not practicing on Friday. If his hamstring injury does hold him out, as we are expecting it to, Lemon should be the top fantasy option.

Last week, with Smith out, Lemon led the team across the board, catching seven of eight targets for 67 yards and a touchdown. Hollywood Brown and Darius Cooper could also get involved, but Lemon would be our top choice.



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