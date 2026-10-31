Week 8 Final Fantasy Football Injury Report: Updates On Breece Hall, AJ Brown, DJ Moore, And All The Top Stars

We are just a day away from our eighth fantasy football Sunday, and before you set your lineups, you need to know all the latest injury updates on the top stars. Here, we have all the information you'll need to know before getting your lineups set. This is our final fantasy football injury report for Week 8.

Injury Report: Week 8

Quarterbacks

QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Jackson is set to return from his ankle injury in Week 8. He is a significant upgrade from Tyler Huntley, and all of the weapons in the Ravens' offense should benefit.

Running Backs

RB Breece Hall, New York Jets

Hall looked like he was on track to return from his quad injury this week after being a game-time decision in Week 7 and starting off the week with a limited practice, but he was unable to get in a full practice this week and is once again a game-time call. This one could go either way, but we are leaning towards him missing another week. Braelon Allen will get another start if Hall can't go.

RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Barkley is expected to play on Sunday Night Football; however, he is also expected to be limited and is very susceptible to re-injury as he tries to manage hamstring and back injuries. We would look for another option this week other than Barkley, if possible. If he is a surprise inactive, Elijah Mitchell is the next man up.

RB Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

Love is set to return from an ankle injury this week. We are willing to put him right back into our starting lineups. The whole point of resting him was to get him healthy, so we have to assume he's fully healthy. His return makes Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight unusable.

RB Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

Monangai was not able to practice on Friday and looks unlikely to return from his foot injury this week. That will leave D'Andre Swift as the clear lead back, with Roschon Johnson backing him up.

RB Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings

Jones does not have any injury designation and is set to play in Week 8. We still expect Jordan Mason to serve as the clear starter in Minnesota, with Jones playing in a change-of-pace role.

RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

Henderson missed practice on Thursday and Friday due to an illness. He is listed as questionable, and an illness can go either way. Usually, players play through it if they've had it for days, but without the details of the illness, we can't be sure.

Wide Receivers

WR AJ Brown, New England Patriots

Brown is a game-time decision due to ankle and knee injuries. It looks like he could truly go either way. With Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins already out, DeMario Douglas would be the WR1 in New England if Brown can't go.

WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

Smith has once again been ruled out for Week 8 due to a hamstring injury, as has Dontayvion Wicks with an ankle injury. The Eagles will once again have to lean on Makai Lemon, Darius Cooper, and Hollywood Brown this week.

WR Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

Rice is set to return from his hamstring injury this week. His return should send Xavier Worthy back to your bench.

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

St. Brown is good to go for Week 8. He never seemed like he was in any danger of missing any time.

WR DJ Moore, Buffalo Bills

Moore is once again questionable for Week 8 due to a shoulder injury. This is one you'll probably have to monitor up until game time.

WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Egbuka has once again been ruled out for Week 8. He has cleared the league's concussion protocol, but is still hobbled by his foot injury.

WR Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

Tate has been ruled out with a shoulder injury. Wan'Dale Robinson should see an increased role in his absence.

Tight Ends

TE Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

Warren is set to return from his groin injury this week. The Colts will certainly need him with everything going on with the team right now.

TE Colby Parkinson, Los Angeles Rams

Parkinson is expected to be a game-time decision due to an injury to his ribs. If he can't go, Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen both become intriguing tight end options.

TE Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills

Kincaid is listed as questionable with a chest injury, but we expect him to be out there. Dawson Knox could become fantasy-relevant if Kincaid is a surprise inactive.

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