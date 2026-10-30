Football Football Injury Updates: Will DJ Moore, Dalton Kincaid Play Versus Ravens?
In this story:
The Buffalo Bills are coming off of the bye week to face the Baltimore Ravens. The game will be tougher than the Bills originally hoped. Why? They have arguably their top-2 pass-catchers on the injury report: DJ Moore and Dalton Kincaid. As your fellow fantasy analyst, I'll keep you updated on just what to expect in Week 8.
Fantasy Football Impact
If you scroll down to the injury section, you'll find more details on the Moore and Kincaid injuries. Long story short, both are trending toward being active for this game — fantastic news.
However, Moore has only played in four games this season, so we must measure his impact.
For most wide receivers, touchdowns are an added bonus because their implied scoring probability is usually below 50% and often below 30%. So let's focus on the safer yardage and receptions.
Moore's game log is a bit deceiving. Although he has four games listed, Moore left early in Week 2 and Week 4 due to a shoulder injury. So I weighted the snap rates for Weeks 1 and 3 only.
In those games, Moore had an 89% snap rate. He owned 31% of targets and about 31% of team receptions and yards. Again, this is more important than the actual yards and receptions he gained. We will get into the matchup later on to determine Moore's upside with this offense.
Though he has been sidelined, Moore is trending toward regular usage. We can project that Moore will be the Bills' No. 1 pass-catcher this Sunday.
Now, Kincaid is nursing a rib injury and is expected to play, but will have to manage the pain. But a full workload is measured.
Kincaid has an 81% route rate this season. He also has an 18% target share, 20% of the team's receptions, and 21% of the team's receiving yards.
Week 8 Matchups: Good or Bad?
Each player faces a different set of defenders in the passing game. I like to review Yards per Target Allowed by position because it measures how effective the coverage truly is on a per-snap basis for that position.
Moore lines up outside nearly 75% of the time, with the rest in the slot. The Ravens rank 6th-worst in Yards per Target Allowed to outside wide receivers. Matchup: Good
As a tight end, Kincaid doesn't matter as much in his specific alignment. The Ravens rank 16th-best in Yards per Target Allowed to tight ends. Matchup: Average
Bills Injury Updates
In Week 2, Moore suffered a stinger to his shoulder. He returned to play in Week 3 but aggravated the same injury in Week 4 and has not played since. Deepak Chona, MD. SMA expects Moore to return this week with no reduction in effectiveness.
Kincaid injured his chest in Week 6, and it has been chalked up to a rib injury. The Bills haven't confirmed it, and they haven't ruled out a fracture. If it is a rib fracture, Kincaid would be expected to play through it.
A medical study from the National Library of Medicine states that players often return within a 2-4 week window. Kincaid will be at the two-week mark, but with effective medical attention and added padding, fantasy managers can be optimistic that Kincaid will play. Per Chona, he would likely see a mild dip in performance, per Chona.
More Fantasy Sports On SI News:
Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.