Football Football Injury Updates: Will DJ Moore, Dalton Kincaid Play Versus Ravens?

The Buffalo Bills are coming off of the bye week to face the Baltimore Ravens. The game will be tougher than the Bills originally hoped. Why? They have arguably their top-2 pass-catchers on the injury report: DJ Moore and Dalton Kincaid. As your fellow fantasy analyst, I'll keep you updated on just what to expect in Week 8.

Fantasy Football Impact

If you scroll down to the injury section, you'll find more details on the Moore and Kincaid injuries. Long story short, both are trending toward being active for this game — fantastic news.

However, Moore has only played in four games this season, so we must measure his impact.

For most wide receivers, touchdowns are an added bonus because their implied scoring probability is usually below 50% and often below 30%. So let's focus on the safer yardage and receptions.

Moore's game log is a bit deceiving. Although he has four games listed, Moore left early in Week 2 and Week 4 due to a shoulder injury. So I weighted the snap rates for Weeks 1 and 3 only.

In those games, Moore had an 89% snap rate. He owned 31% of targets and about 31% of team receptions and yards. Again, this is more important than the actual yards and receptions he gained. We will get into the matchup later on to determine Moore's upside with this offense.

Though he has been sidelined, Moore is trending toward regular usage. We can project that Moore will be the Bills' No. 1 pass-catcher this Sunday.

Now, Kincaid is nursing a rib injury and is expected to play, but will have to manage the pain. But a full workload is measured.

Kincaid has an 81% route rate this season. He also has an 18% target share, 20% of the team's receptions, and 21% of the team's receiving yards.

Week 8 Matchups: Good or Bad?

Each player faces a different set of defenders in the passing game. I like to review Yards per Target Allowed by position because it measures how effective the coverage truly is on a per-snap basis for that position.

Moore lines up outside nearly 75% of the time, with the rest in the slot. The Ravens rank 6th-worst in Yards per Target Allowed to outside wide receivers. Matchup: Good

As a tight end, Kincaid doesn't matter as much in his specific alignment. The Ravens rank 16th-best in Yards per Target Allowed to tight ends. Matchup: Average

Bills Injury Updates

In Week 2, Moore suffered a stinger to his shoulder. He returned to play in Week 3 but aggravated the same injury in Week 4 and has not played since. Deepak Chona, MD. SMA expects Moore to return this week with no reduction in effectiveness.

#Bills DJ Moore - Data strongly favors return Wk 8 (Wk 7 = bye) without performance dip#Bills Dalton Kincaid - Ribs avg production hit ~4 wks, but often played thru. Wk 7 = bye, so lean return Wk 8#Ravens Lamar Jackson - Data favors Wk 7-8 return, w/Wk 7 more likely



2/5 — Deepak Chona, MD. SMA (@SportMDAnalysis) October 19, 2026

Kincaid injured his chest in Week 6, and it has been chalked up to a rib injury. The Bills haven't confirmed it, and they haven't ruled out a fracture. If it is a rib fracture, Kincaid would be expected to play through it.

A medical study from the National Library of Medicine states that players often return within a 2-4 week window. Kincaid will be at the two-week mark, but with effective medical attention and added padding, fantasy managers can be optimistic that Kincaid will play. Per Chona, he would likely see a mild dip in performance, per Chona.

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