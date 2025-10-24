Jaylen Waddle Injured but Expected to Play Week 8 in Atlanta
Jaylen Waddle became the number one receiver in Miami by default when Tyreek Hill was lost for the season with multiple torn knee ligaments and a dislocated knee. Unfortunately, what happened on Sunday against Cleveland was strange on the surface. Waddle only caught one pass for 15 yards.
The problems with the Miami Dolphins seem to keep multiplying. This is a 1-6 team having a season that has already gone off the rails. Add in a potential hamstring issue to both legs and the Dolphins' wide receiver definitely is uncertain for Week 8.
However, the injury report paints a different picture here.
Jaylen Waddle Injury Report
Right now, Waddle was downgraded on Thursday with hamstring issues. However, this was from full to limited participant. The wide receiver did practice.
Concerns rise anyone sees a report like this. Then again, Waddle could be perfectly fine by Sunday. When one sees hamstring/rest, this almost feels like a scenario of maintenance more than anything else. Waddle has solid numbers in 2025 with 30 catches for 405 yards and three touchdowns.
However, others insist this is a critcal downgrade. Miami's staff does not seem too concerned at this time. If we see a further injury designation on Friday then maybe there is a lot more to worry about. Atlanta's defense is one of the stiffest against the pass. No team has passed for more than 159 yards versus the Falcons.
Tua Tagovailoa and Waddle may not be on the same page. This quote is just bizarre.
Yes, the weather was bad but something else feels off.
Fantasy Impact With Waddle For Sunday
Here lies the great unknown. Some have talked about potential trade rumors concerning the wide receiver. We mentioned Hill is out for the season but Darren Waller is now on Injured Reserve with a pectoral injury. Waddle really is the only viable target other than De'Von Achane. According to the Dolphins, the playmaker is not on the market.
Clearly, several things are not right in Miami and the team is in disarray. Even if Waddle is fine and plays on Sunday, a good receiving day feels like a tall order versus the Falcond. If for some reason Waddle is out then Miami is extremely likely to end up 1-7 by the end of Sunday afternoon.
Tempering one's expectations with Waddle is more than okay here. Miami is resting him and maybe it is okay to rest him on one's fantasy football bench.
Going Beyond Week 8 With Waddle
The trade deadline is November 4th and it will come up quickly. With several teams in need of a wide receiver, no one should be surprised. Miami says they are holding on to him. Given everything that is going on in Miami, it may be best to keep an eye on the Dolphins heading into November.
