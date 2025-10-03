How Injured Tyreek Hill Made an Impact on Dolphins Friday
Just three days after undergoing season-ending surgery to repair a dislocated knee, star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was at the Dolphins facility on Friday.
As Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters, the injured Hill attended the club's team meeting and made sure the players were in good spirits.
"Tyreek was in the building today," McDaniel said. "He came into the team meeting and made sure that the guys were continuing to stay motivated to have complimentary football with 11 players playing as one in three phases over the course of the game."
It's pretty remarkable that Hill, who was already taking his first post-surgery steps with the help of a walker, not only managed to make it to the team facility but also was able to do it mentally after what he endured on the field this past Monday night.
Hill suffered the injury in the third quarter of Miami's 27–21 victory over the Jets after he caught a 10-yard pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and his left leg awkwardly twisted underneath him. In addition to dislocating his knee, Hill also tore multiple ligaments in his knee, including his ACL.
But given that Hill, who was smiling and had a positive attitude mere moments after suffering the serious injury, had a team-oriented reaction to the devastating moment, it shouldn't be too surprising that he's still thinking about the team primarily days later.
The Dolphins will be playing in just their second game without Hill since the club acquired him from the Kansas City Chiefs back in March 2022.