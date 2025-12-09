What to Expect from Mike Evans During the Fantasy Football Playoffs

There are plenty of fantasy owners who are waiting for reinforcements for the fantasy football playoffs. It looks like there might be some coming this week and next week. One of those players who could be returning is Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans, but can his fantasy owners trust him in the fantasy football playoffs?

We aren't sure if Evans will be able to play in Week 15 with the team playing on Thursday Night Football, but it sounds like there is a decent chance he'll suit up. However, there is no way we can trust him in his first week back. There are three key reasons why.

Update on the Bucs Offense and Mike Evan's Possible Return

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been terrible. Things have been bad for a while, but have gotten significantly worse as of late. It has sunk the value of his fantasy assets. Over the past four weeks, he has failed to reach 200 yards in every single game and has totaled four touchdowns and four interceptions during that stretch. The issue has been his inaccuracy, which has been reflected in his failing to complete 50% his passes in two of those four games, with his most completions in a game during that span being 18. He is a problem.

There are also a ton of mouths to feed in this offense, and Mayfield is averaging just over 14 completions and 132.5 yards per game in his past four games. How is that going to sustain Mike Evans, Chris Godwin Jr, Emeka Egbuka, Cade Otton, and the Tampa Bay running backs? There is also a chance that Jalen McMillan returns along with Evans. This makes it nearly impossible to predict which, if any, Buccaneers' pass-catchers will hold fantasy value on any given week.

It's also unclear how many snaps Evans will play in his first week back. If he doesn't play the snaps you want to see in his first week, then you can't trust him in his second week back and so forth. Beyond him simply being limited just because he hasn't played since October 20 and is coming off a broken collarbone, he is also a massive re-injury risk. Not only are collarbones notoriously easy to reinjure, but he is also prone to hamstring injuries. Never are hamstring or soft tissue issues more prevalent than when a player is seeing his first live action after an extended break.

Can Mike Evans Be Trusted in Fantasy Football?

The simple answer here is no, you cannot trust Evans in your fantasy football playoffs. That doesn't mean he can't give you a great game. We know he's more than capable. You just shouldn't be banking on it.

