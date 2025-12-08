Emeka Egbuka, Michael Wilson, and 3 More Fantasy WRs with the Toughest Playoff Matchups

As the fantasy football playoffs approach, matchups can make or break a championship run. While some wide receivers are putting up impressive numbers, not all schedules are created equal. Weeks 15 through 17 feature some of the toughest defensive tests for top pass-catchers.

Understanding which players face the stiffest competition is key for setting your lineup. In this article, we break down the top five wide receivers who will have the most challenging matchups down the stretch, helping you plan ahead and make informed decisions for your playoff push.

Emeka Egbuka - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sep 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) makes a catch against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes (21) for a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mmagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Emeka Egbuka has had a strong rookie season, though it has been somewhat inconsistent. On the year, he has 54 catches on 110 targets for 806 yards and 6 touchdowns, ranking him WR14 and averaging 13.3 fantasy points per game.

He started the season hot, averaging 16.3 points per game over his first nine games, but his production has dipped recently, with just 7 points per game over his last four games. This inconsistency has many fantasy managers questioning whether he can be trusted down the stretch.

Adding to the uncertainty, Egbuka faces one of the toughest schedules in fantasy playoffs. His upcoming matchups include the Falcons (19th vs. WRs), Panthers (7th), and Dolphins (9th). While he has proven he can be a strong WR2/flex option, his recent struggles and difficult opponents make him a risky playoff asset.

Michael Wilson - Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals receiver Michael Wilson (14) signals a first down after his catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michael Wilson has been fantastic in the absence of Marvin Harrison Jr. Over the last three games that Harrison Jr. has missed, Wilson has averaged 31 fantasy points per game, including his standout Week 14 performance of 37.2 points on 11 catches from 16 targets for 142 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Despite this surge, there are factors that could limit Wilson’s production moving forward. Harrison Jr.’s potential return could cut into targets and touchdowns, reducing Wilson’s ceiling.

Wilson also faces a challenging playoff schedule. He goes up against the Texans (3rd vs. WRs), Falcons (19th), and Bengals (6th). While he has shown he can dominate without Harrison Jr., managers should weigh these matchups and the possible shift in target share when considering him for fantasy lineups.

Kahlil Shakir - Buffalo Bills

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Khalil Shakir has been operating as the Bills’ WR1 this season, though his production has been inconsistent. He is averaging 10.6 fantasy points per game, ranking him WR31 in fantasy football.

Part of the inconsistency comes from the Bills’ tendency to spread the ball around, which makes it difficult for any single playmaker to consistently produce at a high level.

Shakir also faces a challenging playoff schedule. His upcoming matchups include the Patriots (17th vs. WRs), Browns (4th), and Eagles (16th). With inconsistent production and tough defenses ahead, fantasy managers should approach Shakir with caution in the postseason.

Courtland Sutton - Denver Broncos

Nov 2, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) warms up before a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Courtland Sutton has been a strong fantasy option this season. He is currently WR16, averaging 12.7 fantasy points per game, and has been a consistent contributor for Broncos’ fantasy managers.

The Broncos as a team have been exceptional, currently holding the number 1 seed in the NFL playoffs. Sutton has benefited from their overall success, but fantasy managers need to consider individual matchups when projecting his production.

Sutton faces a challenging fantasy schedule in the playoffs. His upcoming matchups include the Packers (12th vs. WRs), Jaguars (20th), and Chiefs (14th). While he has been reliable this season, these tougher matchups could limit his upside, making him a riskier option in fantasy postseason lineups.

Michael Pittman Jr - Indianapolis Colts

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) runs with the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Michael Pittman has been a standout in fantasy this season. He is currently WR9, averaging 14.1 points per game, and has been a reliable option for fantasy managers.

However, his playoff outlook is concerning. Pittman recently lost his starting quarterback, Daniel Jones, for the season due to a torn Achilles suffered in Week 14 against the Colts. Rookie Riley Leonard, a 6th-round pick, will now take over at QB, creating uncertainty around Pittman’s target share and production.

Adding to the challenge, Pittman faces a tough fantasy schedule. His upcoming matchups include the Seahawks (8th vs. WRs), 49ers (21st), and Jaguars (20th). With a new quarterback and difficult opponents ahead, Pittman’s fantasy value is likely to take a hit in the playoffs.

