Chris Olave Expected to Play Against Miami on Sunday
The New Orleans Saints are trying to put a functionable offense out there for Sunday. Chris Olave expects to play which helps.
With Alvin Kamara out, the New Orleans Saints needed players to surround Tyler Shough. Shough will start the rest of the season at quarterback. Having Olave in the lineup might keep the Miami defense from going too heavy with the blitz and pressure packages.
Question Marks Surrounding Chris Olave
Anyone who is anyone knows how fickle a back and back spasms can be. One minute a player can be fine and the next there is excruciating pain. Considering the Saints are 2-9 and arguably battling for a number one draft pick, how invested are the Saints truly here? Better yet, will Olave be able to go all out on Sunday afternoon?
The answers to either question are unclear. No one truly knows until the game starts. It is even tougher for fantasy owners. Olave is too good to bench but may be limited enough to hamper his production.
Devin Neal benefits here if Olave is closer to 100% than not. Miami allows 4.9 yards per carry and the running game could open up the pass just enough. Juwan Johnson can work the middle of the field if Olave is effective even as a "decoy". These are the types of risks fantasy football owners have to make at a time like this.
The difference between late Friday night and late Saturday night is interesting. Again, with more questions than answers, the expectation at a minimum is some sort of limit when it comes to snap count and maybe targets. It will be telling to see how he is utilized from the start against Miami.
Other Possible Fantasy Implications
Again, what are projections calling for now when it comes to Olave? Right now, the wide receiver stands as the WR11 or so at around 11-12 fantasy points depending on the site. This applies to PPR formats. Standard leagues are different. He drops down to 17th about three points lower. It becomes the old dilemma of check your league then either take or not take the plunge.
Bluntly, if there is no one else out there comparable in your league, take the plunge. Olave will open up the space and the hope is he makes one or two long plays to justify the fantasy roster spot on Sunday.