Saints Announce Major Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave Injury Updates

The New Orleans Saints are in a tough spot right now. Their roster isn't built to win. As a result, they sit near the bottom of the league entering Week 13.

After starting second-year quarterback Spencer Rattler for most of the season, the Saints recently turned to rookie Tyler Shough as their starter. They'll seemingly give Shough the rest of the season to prove that he can stick in New Orleans.

But Shough isn't being given much of a chance to succeed. First of all, the Saints traded away starting wide receiver Rashid Shaheed. Shaheed's speed would have paired very well with Shough's arm strength. But injuries are also destroying Shough's offense.

Alvin Kamara has been battling an injury for quite a while. Star wide receiver Chris Olave is also battling a back injury in Week 13. On Friday, the Saints announced a few major updates for their stars on offense.

Saints rule out Alvin Kamara for Week 13, Chris Olave listed as "questionable"

ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter recently reported that the Saints had ruled Kamara out for Week 13 with a knee injury that he suffered last week. Schefter also reported that the Saints don't intend to place Kamara on the injured reserve at the moment.

The Saints are already without backup running back Kendre Miller for the rest of the season. Their running back depth is being tested quite a bit this season.

Olave was back at practice on Friday and is listed as questionable for Week 13.

It's going to be crucial that the Saints can get Olave back this week, especially with Kamara inactive. If the Saints are missing Olave, too, their offense is bound to struggle. Shough would be fighting an uphill battle against the Miami Dolphins.

The Saints will need some of their young stars, including Shough, to step up in a big way if they want a chance to win this week. The Dolphins aren't a powerhouse, but the Saints offense is seemingly quite crippled.

